GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — As channel partners and end users gather for the latest hyperscaler event of the year, it should come as no shock that AI is dominating the avalanche of announcements.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will take the stage on Tuesday to deliver his Google Cloud Next keynote speech. In advance of that, Kurian has published a blog featuring the major headlines coming out of the world’s third-largest cloud computing provider this week. One of the big ones we see speaking to the indirect channel concerns a very important change to VMware by Broadcom, a change happening via Google Cloud. We have those details in the slideshow above.

Google Cloud's Thomas Kurian

Of course, there’s more, especially around Google Gemini and its new placement into various platforms and applications that will impact managed service providers, system integrators and other channel partners. To that end, we’ve extracted the most channel-relevant news from Kurian’s blog, and will continue to provide more coverage of Google Cloud Next throughout the next couple of days.

For now, check out what’s on the horizon at Google Cloud as Google Cloud Next 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas.