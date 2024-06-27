This month's review of new hires and promotions in the channel features channel marketers all the way up to chief executives.

Regarding the latter, distribution behemoth TD Synnex got its first new CEO since Tech Data and Synnex came together to form the company.

Distributors in the traditional telecom space were active. Intelisys got a new VP of marketing, Telarus named a new director of partner enablement, and Avant got a director of channel sales.

Pax8 was noteworthy not only for adding president to the title of one long-term exec, but also appointing a chief AI officer. We think you're going to be seeing more of those roles across the channel.

Unified communications and contact center software providers, many of which now refer to themselves as customer engagement platforms, were busy hiring and promoting in June. Connex One, UJET and Five9 were three companies in that space getting in on the act.

