TD Synnex on Thursday said CEO Rich Hume will retire Sept. 1, and COO Patrick Zammit will replace him.

Hume, Channel Futures' Channel Influencer of the Year in 2022, was TD Synnex’s first CEO. He was chief executive of Tech Data when it merged with Synnex to form TD Synnex in 2021. Hume joined Tech Data as COO in 2016 and became CEO in 2018. During his tenure, Tech Data acquired Avnet Technology Solutions, went private in partnership with Apollo Asset Management and then became a public company and the world’s largest IT distributor after the Synnex merger.

Hume spent more than 30 years at IBM before joining Tech Data. During his time at IBM, Hume led its System X Servers, Global Inside Sales and North American PC businesses, and served as COO for the Global Consulting business. Hume will remain on the TD Synnex board of directors.

“After more than 40 years as a part of the IT business partner ecosystem, I’ve decided it’s time to call it a career and retire from my role as CEO of TD Synnex later this year,” Hume wrote on LinkedIn. “It truly has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to serve in this role. I am humbled by, and grateful for, all the relationships, partnerships and friendships with so many incredible people across the channel and well beyond.

“TD Synnex will be in outstanding hands with Patrick Zammit taking over as CEO,” Hume added. “His strategic vision, operational acumen and pursuit of excellence and innovation have been pivotal in driving value across the technology ecosystem, and he will continue to prioritize co-worker development, customer satisfaction and partner success.”

TD Synnex's Patrick Zammit

Zammit joined Tech Data through the Avnet TS acquisition. He led Tech Data’s European region from 2017 until the TD Synnex merger. Post-merger, he led TD Synnex’s EMEA and Asia Pacific regions until he succeeded Michael Urban as COO last January. He started at Avnet in 1993, serving as global president of the Technology Solutions division, president of its EMEA Electronic Marketing, and European CFO.

TD Synnex CEO Zammit: 'I Have Big Shoes to Fill'

“I am honored to succeed Rich Hume and I know I have big shoes to fill,” Zammit posted on LinkedIn. “He has made an indelible imprint on our co-workers, on our company and on our industry — more than that, he's been a friend and mentor along the way. I look forward to carrying forward the servant leadership behaviors that Rich embodied, leading TD Synnex into its next chapter.”

TD Synnex chairwoman Ann Vezina said she expects the CEO handoff to Zammit to provide a seamless transition.

“We are immensely grateful to Rich for his leadership. His contributions have been pivotal in shaping the company’s trajectory, and we look forward to his continued guidance on the board of directors,” Vezina said. “Under Patrick’s leadership, TD Synnex will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the industry. His vision aligns perfectly with our core values and strategic goals, ensuring a seamless continuation of the innovative foundation that Rich has built.”

TD Synnex will report its second-quarter earnings next Tuesday.