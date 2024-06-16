Pax8 Appoints Chief AI Officer to Lead Innovation
Pax8 appointed its former SVP of engineering to take over as chief AI officer, a role that will help the company move through the technical and legal hoops that generative AI presents.
June 17, 2024
The role of a chief AI officer is not a new one, as many technology companies have taken it upon themselves to appoint staff to the role to ensure the relevant technical, legal and business issues are addressed appropriately. But what that role entails can differ since the technological issues around AI can affect a number of markets.
Stevens' role will focus on ensuring consistency.
"Inside of Pax8, all AI initiatives need to be running through my teams because we want consistency and coordinating across them. There are a lot of improper or unethical uses of AI that we're going to supervise. That's why we're building a compliance framework, to make sure that the deployment of the technology outside or inside Pax8 is done in a fair and reasonable away."
A lot of government agencies on the state, federal and international level have begun implementing regulations around AI, which are expected to force companies to comply or else face penalties. Pax8's eyes specifically are on its home state of Colorado's recently passed AI Act as well as Europe's incoming regulations.
Laws like the EU's AI Act "have really good intent and they're striving for the right things. But the language choices that they use in there leave a lot of ambiguity around what are the right borders," Stevens said. "It's also problematic if you're trying to innovate in that space because you're forced to ask yourself if a judge would agree with your decisions if this ended up in court. It creates a ... chilling effect on what you can have in that space."
Stevens' first goal as chief AI officer will be to "find ways that generative AI can benefit our partners." Initial plans include providing tools to assist with customer support.
"... The cost of customer support from a business perspective is that it scales with the number of businesses that we do business with," Stevens said.
AI-powered customer service may help clients save cash by providing them with the necessary tools without having to pay as many staff to handle the process. AI-powered customer service would also provide faster response times since help staff would no longer be balancing 20 or more customer support-related DMs at a time.
Customer service is just one aspect that AI could impact. Stevens also noted how generative AI could assist with sales. A chatbot powered by appropriate generative AI could simplify the process of selling products to customers in tandem with a marketplace like Pax8's. It could also simplify the process of providing appropriate technical support, Stevens said, so that a single MSP doesn't have to understand all of the ins and outs of the products it is reselling.
MSPs can have their team ask a chatbot for appropriate answers about how to fix a problem, then reframe that information however they see fit in order to match their customers' needs.
One of Stevens' roles will be enacting the company leadership's vision for AI. Pax8 CEO Scott Chasin (pictured) gave several predictions for how AI would be used during his opening remarks at Pax8 Beyond last week.
"AI will become part of every product that MSPs support,” Chasin told Pax8 attendees.
He also claimed that they would eventually create “autonomous MSPs” by 2030, where all basic tasks will be fully automated to allow leadership to focus on strategic decision-making.
Chasin's other predictions included continuous MSP market consolidation, to the point where he expected to see the first billion-dollar MSP in the next two years. He also expects global consolidation networks between MSPs that will help them share resources and clients.
With the vast proliferation of AI technology in the channel and industrywide, expect to see the role of chief AI officer to become more common.
Pax8 has appointed one of its senior vice presidents to take over as the company's chief AI officer, a position that will hold additional weight as MSPs and vendors continue their expansion into AI products.
Pax8's Eric Stevens
Eric Stevens takes on his new role on Monday. He will report directly to Pax8 CEO Scott Chasin.
"AI is about to completely revolutionize the world, and the vision for an AI-empowered marketplace cannot be underestimated," said Stevens. "Undertaking the role of chief AI officer of Pax8 is an incredible opportunity and exciting challenge that I'm eager to embark on."
Stevens previously served as SVP of engineering at Pax8, and has a history working at companies such as Verizon, ProtectWise and Sanofi Pasteur.
Channel Futures sat down with Stevens during Pax8 Beyond last week to talk about his plans as chief AI officer and how Pax8 will approach the technology.
