Pax8 Appoints Chief AI Officer to Lead Innovation

The role of a chief AI officer is not a new one, as many technology companies have taken it upon themselves to appoint staff to the role to ensure the relevant technical, legal and business issues are addressed appropriately. But what that role entails can differ since the technological issues around AI can affect a number of markets.

Stevens' role will focus on ensuring consistency.

"Inside of Pax8, all AI initiatives need to be running through my teams because we want consistency and coordinating across them. There are a lot of improper or unethical uses of AI that we're going to supervise. That's why we're building a compliance framework, to make sure that the deployment of the technology outside or inside Pax8 is done in a fair and reasonable away."