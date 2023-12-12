Sponsored By

Infrastructure platforms make way for generative AI and a services distributor ups its software game.

James Anderson

December 12, 2023

New Channel Products

Joint solutions between network infrastructure providers and AI computing vendors fueled a new set of channel products that came to market last month.

HPE and Cisco recently took steps down their generative AI road maps recently, and both involve partnerships with ecosystem partners. HPE, in particularly, has leaned heavily into an expanded Nvidia agreement. HPE and Cisco are both leaning on strengths in their existing portfolios to function as strategic enablers of data-heavy AI solutions.

But there's more to life and the channel than artificial intelligence, as Channel Futures editors have uncovered in the last month.

AWS made its share of announcements around generative AI, but our summary focuses on a piece of hardware it unveiled in November. Microsoft also shared no shortage of AI updates, but it also previewed upgrades coming to the Teams platform.

In the CX/CCaaS world, RingCentral made a significant update to its platform.

In the world of telecom, MSPs might be interested in the updates ConnectWise made to its platform to allow them to manage more on the network side. Agents might want to take a gander at Ooma's newly upgraded POTS replacement solution.

Scroll through the images above to see all 10 updates. Then, check out October's new products and services.

