HPE DISCOVER BARCELONA — Enterprise customers and partners can soon buy multiple HPE AI offerings that are coming to market.

HPE at its Barcolona-based Discover conference on Thursday unveiled a generative AI computing solution that it developed in conjunction with AI powerhouse Nvidia.

The preconfigured, data center solution puts together the HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a server with the Nvidia graphic processing units (GPUs) and data processing units (DPUs). In addition, the solution uses Nvidia's Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform that the companies say enables "hyperscale AI."

The companies said in their announcement that the offering is "fine-tuned" for a 70 billion-parameter Llama 2 model. Customers can order it in the first quarter of 2024.

HPE's Antonio Neri

“Together, HPE and Nvidia are in a unique position to deliver a comprehensive AI-native solution that will dramatically ease the journey to develop and deploy AI models with a portfolio of preconfigured solutions,” HPE president and CEO Antonio Neri said. “The strategic collaboration between HPE and Nvidia will dramatically reduce barriers for customers looking to transform their businesses with AI.”

Joint Nvidia and HPE AI Offerings

HPE and Nvidia's expanded strategic collaboration includes a "digital twin" offering.

Related :HPE Updates Partner Ready Vantage Program, Looks to Attract More MSPs

HPE's services division manages the digital twin offer, which operates on HPE's GreenLake cloud consumption platform.

The Nvidia OVX-certified HPE ProLiant DL 385 server will deploy "AI-enabled" digital twin applications that businesses can develop using Nvidia's Omniverse Enterprise. The Omniverse platform builds industrial 3-D applications in the Metaverse.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang

"The generative AI era is ramping at full speed, with enterprises racing to reimagine their businesses,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. “Our expanded collaboration with HPE will help enterprises drive unprecedented productivity through AI applications that connect with business data to power accurate assistants, informed chatbots and semantic search.”