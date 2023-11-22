Sponsored By

Gen AI is all the rage. Like we need to tell you that.

James Anderson

November 22, 2023

Salesforce and Genesys' expanded collaboration around CCaaS and CRM highlight some of the biggest channel offerings to hit the market in the last two months.

The CCaaS-CRM team-up comes alongside a wave of announcements about generative AI and its potential for actionable data intelligence.

“Remember the story that everybody told about 15 years ago, where you went into every client and people [said], ‘Data is your competitive advantage. You need more data. You need to get your data estate in motion.’ Well, we have reached it, folks,” said Madison Gooch, director of Watson applications and solutions at IBM, at an Ingram Micro event earlier this year.

In Channel Futures' latest round up of new products and services that channel partners can sell and leverage, generative AI unsurprisingly plays a big role. But other announcements came in cybersecurity, SMB networking and private 5G.

In items that didn't make this slideshow, tech services distributor Avant added vendor NPS scores to its Pathfinder platform, Apple rolled out its iPhone 15 line, and HP unveiled a dozens of product updates at its Imagine event.

But for what did make it, scroll through the 10 images above for the latest channel offerings thrust forth by IT, CX and telecom vendors in the last two months.

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

