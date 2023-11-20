RingCentral has announced general availability of its AI (artificial intelligence)-centric contact center offering, RingCX. The firm touts the native AI-fueled omnichannel offering as relatively easy to deploy. The company's SVP of worldwide solution sales and engineering, Amir Hameed, tells Channel Futures "it now takes a matter of days, not weeks, to deploy our latest RingCentral CCaaS solution."

AI comes into play in the fresh RingCentral CCaaS offering during pre/post interaction, Hameed told us, adding that the platform boasts more than 1,000 features at launch. Those such as RingSense AI let agents garner insights from previous customer experiences from a single pane of glass. During and after post-interactions, agents in the contact-center setting have access to real-time summaries, which the firm developed, intending to reduce what they say is upward of 30% of their time on follow-up tasks. A workforce engagement management add-on plays another crucial role, leveraging the might of generative AI to automate tasks like quality management, coaching, and conversation analytics via the RingCentral RingSense native AI platform. The company says this elevates fundamental agent metrics such as customer satisfaction scores.

RingX Is Omnichannel, UCaaS, and Generative AI

Extending unified communication services such as messaging, video, phone, SMS and fax, the new RingCentral CCaaS solution takes all that and infuses generative AI into nearly every crevice of the platform. Furthermore, RingCX enjoys tight integration with RingCentral's UCaaS platform, dubbed RingCentral MVP, which focuses heavily on enhancing the unified employee and customer experience.

On the admin side, RingCX loans admins and supervisors in a contact center environment the tools to monitor enterprise intelligence and analytics components of businesses. There is access to real-time dashboards, along with close integration with Zendesk, Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics, which it will soon drop, the company noted. RingCentral likewise announced the launch of the RingCentral Events platform. The move stems from the August acquisition of Hopin Events, which appears to demo an elevated rate of innovation in a short time frame. The UCC firm says the virtual, onsite and hybrid-event offering is now globally available and made the announcement via the platform.

Partners Helping Navigate CCaaS Complexities

Hameed contends that partners play a significant role in a shift currently underway — companies wanting to infuse AI into their processes for greater efficacy. There is that, and they also want to save money, the RingCentral exec told Channel Futures.

"And partners are responsible for helping navigate this," Hameed said.

Partners can do everything from getting an overpriced bill taken down to a more reasonable, consumption-based invoice, to playing the role of chief educator on various products.

This extends well into the world of AI, a role that Hameed said RingCentral CCaaS partners often play — the trusted advisor.

Hameed further said that channel partners are responsible for more than half of the customers using the RingCentral CCaaS tool today. And that is thanks to the time spent by partners educating customers on the ins and outs of the platform and what a company stands to profit from deploying said RingCentral CCaaS platform.

"We have come up with a solution that is extremely partner-friendly and enables them to see their entire commission checks. Our CCaaS platform was built based on customer and partner feedback, meaning these aren't merely features we wanted to release, but what partners and customers said would help simplify and increase customer delight," Hameed said.