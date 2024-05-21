TD Synnex partners no longer focus on one technology, but are expanding their portfolios to include cybersecurity, cloud and AI.

That’s according to Reyna Thompson, TD Synnex’s executive vice president of high-growth technologies. She addressed TD Synnex partners and customers on day one of the distribution giant’s Beyond Security event in Boston. More than 220 partners are in attendance.

“The lines are blurring, the intersection of security and cloud, and AI is happening and it's happening rapidly,” she said. “And the support that you're needing is to enable you further for that intersection, enabling you further from a technology standpoint, offering you the tools and programs, and service for all of those technologies.”

Thompson outlined three business priorities for the coming year. No. 1 is profitable growth.

TD Synnex's Reyna Thompson

“I could pretty much venture a guess that's all our priorities right now for the rest of this year and the next year,” she said. “When you talk about profitable growth, then your mind goes to services. We've got an incredibly robust portfolio of services, pre-sales support, for example, post services and professional services. We’re also very focused on marketplace opportunities. Right now we're offering syndication, and giving you access to over 10,000 products and solutions on our marketplace portfolio. There are a number of opportunities to engage, but more importantly, my focus and priorities in the next year are to keep an open mind, keep the dialogue open and really hear from you what you'd like to see in terms of new ideas and new ways of doing things. No idea is too crazy. I've talked to a number of you who had creative ways of going to market from a services standpoint, from a portfolio standpoint, and we've been able to make those connections. Either it becomes a new offering on our marketplace, or it's a new service opportunity that we scale across all our partners. Nothing is off limits.”

Partners Have Their Say in Direction of Technology Survey

According to TD Synnex’s 2023 Direction of Technology MSP Special Report, 80% of MSPs are focused on growing their business by expanding their technology and solution offerings, with a focus on adding new high-growth technologies to their portfolios. Those include cloud, security, data analytics and AI.

And TD Synnex’s 2024 Direction of Technology Survey is now open for responses from resellers.

Calhoun McKinney, TD Synnex’s senior director of high-growth technologies, said a growing number of partners are embracing and making use of high-growth technologies to grow their businesses.

“It's been a very positive adoption for us, and I can say that not only are these partners who are adopting the high-growth space what we call partners of the future, but these partners are the future,” she said. “Not only are they growing above market, but they are also growing at an increased profitability rate than non-partners of the future, the partners not operating within the high-growth technologies. So it's been a very successful journey so far.”

