TD SYNNEX COMMUNITYSOLV — TD Synnex on Thursday unveiled partner-driven updates at its largest North American customer event of the year, CommunitySolv.

Building on what the distributor calls a successful launch of its Partner Directory, TD Synnex will roll out additional enhancements to the platform based on direct user feedback, exclusively available for CommunitySolv members. That includes a discussion board within the platform where members can interact directly and quickly with each other, which was something the first round of directory users asked for.

TD Synnex: Partner Directory Offers Advantages

The Partner Directory allows members to build their own profile with advanced searchable criteria, including practice type, solutions areas, key partners, certifications and more.

Additionally, TD Synnex announced an expansion of its recently launched partner-led CommunitySolv peer groups. During its pilot phase, TD Synnex facilitated the creation of customer-led peer groups where community members work together to share industry insights and business ideas that foster their growth and success in the channel.

The connections already made are proving the value behind a community program and the necessity of agnostic peer-to-peer interaction, according to TD Synnex. This helps the IT ecosystem as a whole to be more connected to the voice of the customer. Driven by the pilot group's success, CommunitySolv will continue to build and facilitate additional groups throughout 2024.

TD Synnex's Kaye McMillan

“We are constantly evolving our program to ensure we are providing the highest value to our members, and these new additions reflect thoughtful feedback from our partners on what will make the biggest impact for their business,” said Kaye McMillan, TD Synnex’s senior vice president of sales development and communities. “We appreciate the commitment our partners make to this community and look forward to continued partnership that enables their growth in a variety of ways.”

TD Synnex shared these updates with the CommunitySolv audience this week at their event in Palm Desert, California. More than 400 customers from the United States and Canada attended the annual event. TD Synnex shared its vision and strategy with valued partners for the upcoming year.

“As a longtime customer and advisory council member for TD Synnex, I am excited to experience and benefit from the progression of their impressive ecosystem enablement strategy,” said Anthony D’Ambrosi, CommunitySolv member and CEO of ATSG. “Recognizing that we are now in the era of managed services and partner-to-partner cooperation, the TD Synnex CommunitySolv approach is precisely in line with today’s requirements, be it their focused events, partner portals and/or facilitated peer group forums.”