TD Synnex Launches High-Growth AI Tech Center

The global technology distributor launched its own Center of Excellence, a new suite of training opportunity and tools that will help partners master their technology.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 16, 2024

Global technology distributor TD Synnex opened a new High-Growth Technology Center of Excellence on Thursday. The center will help the company's partners accelerate their understanding of complex digital tools and provides them with a suite of additional resources for expanding their operations.

The TD Synnex Center of Excellence will support Destination AI, the latest evolution of TD Synnex's Data Analytics, AI and IoT solutions strategy which was launched last year. The Center's components include experiences and workshops designed to help partners identify AI opportunities, a collection of cybersecurity experts to help partners refine their practices, assessment services, cloud marketplace offerings and governance frameworks.

TD Synnex Quickly Expanding AI Resources

"As AI continues to rapidly transform the technology ecosystem, it is challenging our partners to diversify their portfolios, hone new skills and develop unique expertise," said Lisa McGarvey, vice president of data, IoT and AI, North America at TD Synnex. "We see the ‘Partner of the Future’ as one who is ready for that challenge and understands how these technologies must be woven together. With the launch of the Center of Excellence, TD Synnex is well-equipped to transform our partners with differentiated value and services to compete in this ever-evolving market landscape.”

McGarvey-Lisa_TD-Synnex.jpg

TD Synnex's Lisa McGarvey

The TD Synnex Center of Excellence is the latest effort by TD Synnex to provide new tools for partners using AI. The company also unveiled a new training program that would help partners optimize their use of IBM's watsonx program. The distributor also added new AI offerings with Nvidia.

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

