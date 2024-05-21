TD SYNNEX BEYOND SECURITY — TD Synnex kicked off Beyond Security 2024 with the launch of its new MSP Evolve program, an aggregation of its resources and tools that it designed to accelerate business growth by addressing MSPs’ latest needs.

The program initially will be available for North American MSPs. According to TD Synnex’s 2023 Direction of Technology MSP Special Report, 80% of MSPs are focused on growing their business by expanding their technology and solution offerings, with a focus on adding new high-growth technologies, such as cloud, security, data analytics and AI to their portfolios, moving into global markets and entering new industry verticals.

TD Synnex's Meredith Payne

“MSP Evolve was created to meet MSPs where they are today and enables them to make larger strides toward building a more agile business, whether they are looking to expand into new areas or accelerate growth in an existing practice,” said Meredith Payne, TD Synnex’s senior director of cloud. “By leveraging the breadth of our comprehensive offerings, MSPs can achieve greater automation, expand their capabilities and maximize their market potential in this highly competitive industry."

What MSP Evolve Offers

MSP Evolve features a range of support, services, solutions and training programs to help streamline processes and provide cost-effective IT support to clients, including features within the global TD Synnex StreamOne Cloud Platform. The platform enables the end-to-end digital journey of MSPs, accounting for how they acquire, integrate, purchase, manage and bill solutions for their customers.

One of MSP Evolve’s resources is the Security Operations Center (SOC) service, which provides continuous monitoring of IT infrastructure, as well as security audits, incident response planning and reporting services. The program also includes complementary and paid cybersecurity assessments covering risk, vulnerability and cloud to help partners provide comprehensive assessments to their customers.

Ahead of this week’s Beyond Security in Boston, TD Synnex announced it has opened a new High-Growth Technology Center of Excellence. The Center will help the company's partners accelerate their understanding of complex digital tools and provides them with a suite of additional resources for expanding their operations.

TD Synnex's Jessica McDowell

Scroll through our slideshow above for our Q&A with Jessica McDowell, TD Synnex's senior vice president of business development and security strategy.