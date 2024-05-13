Distribution giant TD Synnex just unveiled an opportunity to help partners maximize their use of IBM's latest AI technology through a watsonx training program.

The program, known as watsonx Gold 10, will attempt to recruit 100 of TD Synnex's partners and equip them so they can fully capitalize on the AI and data platform's capabilities. That includes training to accelerate a partner's knowledge of AI; business planning and sales acceleration through key IBM resources; TD Synnex strategies and planning; and access to expert teams and technical resources.

“When it comes to investment in AI, it can be difficult for partners to know where to start, so we aim to provide not just solutions, but guidance, training and enablement to help them navigate the AI revolution successfully," said Sergio Farache, executive vice president of strategy and global technology business at TD Synnex. "This comprehensive program is one example of how our Destination AI program can help partners harness the massive opportunity for growth available through AI, including the opportunities made possible by the IBM watsonx platform."

The training program will give select partners everything they need to know to fully deploy watsonx. It also will include business planning and sales acceleration through IBM and TD Synnex's resources, as well as access to TD Synnex's teams of watsonx developers.

“The key to adoption and success with AI is enabling partners with fast access to the technology, use cases and hands-on training,” said David La Rose, general manager of IBM Ecosystem, sales. “To better support our mutual clients who are using our portfolio of AI and hybrid cloud offerings, our collaboration with TD Synnex is providing the resources to prioritize the needs of growing partners, such as rapid skills transfer, opportunity planning and ongoing sales and revenue growth support. These tools can be transformative for a partner’s business trajectory and are just one example of how the IBM Ecosystem is working to cultivate growth and AI adoption for all kinds of partners.”

TD Synnex will also build four new IBM watsonx Centers of Excellence across North America and Europe in 2024, where clients can access the provided tools with ease, the company said.

TD Synnex is not the only company IBM has partnered with to help partners and companies improve their use of AI. The vendor partnered with NTT Data in January to create a Center of Excellence for generative AI.