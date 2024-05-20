Sectigo’s new North America channel leader says a massive opportunity is on the horizon for Sectigo partners due to a Google Chrome proposed policy change.

Mark Bloom, who held channel leadership roles with Sangoma, KnowBe4 and more, is Sectigo’s new senior director of North America channel sales. Sectigo’s automated cloud-native supply chain management (SCM) platform provides a centralized view of all digital certificates, regardless of their origins, to protect online transactions, secure human and machine identities, help customers reduce the cost and complexity of their IT investments, and facilitate crypto agility.

Since September 2020, Google Chrome has enforced a maximum validity of 398 days for public transport layer security (TLS) certificates. The certifications ensure data is transmitted online privately and without modifications, loss or theft. Google has

Sectigo Partners to See Massive Increase in Demand

Bloom said Google taking this action will flip the digital certificates industry “on its back” and prompt customers to manage digital certificates properly, “which they haven't been doing over time.” Therefore, Sectigo partners will be in high demand.

“Every time you see a website go down, it's probably because the certificate hasn't been renewed or someone hasn't been managing it properly,” he said. “So having the opportunity to go out to the channel and really kind of teach them what this is and why it's important and everything else, it's fun because you're teaching them a product that they've never really experienced. It's not like backup. It's not like typical security products. What we do is we manage websites and make sure that all the certificates are in order. So it's just amazing to have an opportunity like this with a product that works better than anybody in the industry."

Sectigo's Mark Bloom

What Sectigo has to offer partners is not a “nice to have or a need to have, but a painkiller,” Bloom said.

“[Partners’] customers will come in droves once Google makes their announcement,” he said. “What we're doing is going out and educating the industry with our partners and explaining to them why they need us. If you don't renew your certificates, your websites go down, your businesses crumble. In our space, there’s only a handful of companies that do this, so the opportunity for us is just massive.”

