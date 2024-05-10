Now more than ever, Proofpoint’s email security can catch even the most minute detail in email-based cyberattacks.

That’s according to Joe Sykora, Proofpoint’s senior vice president of worldwide channels and partner sales. We caught up with him at last week’s RSAC 2024, where Proofpoint unveiled two AI-powered email security innovations for comprehensive end-to-end email protection.

Proofpoint’s newest email security capabilities are:

Pre-delivery defense against both social engineering threats and malicious links.

New adaptive email security capabilities, offering a fully integrated layer of behavioral AI-based defense post-delivery to stop targeted threats such as lateral internal phishing and advanced email fraud for the most at-risk employees, all while offering API integration with Microsoft 365.

Proofpoint protects and scans more than 2.3 trillion emails per year.

“We're typically scanning right around a third of all email traffic every single day with some of the new technologies that we've added, and we've increased the number of users using Proofpoint every time we talk,” Sykora said. “How it's relevant for our partners is you have to have the best technology out there because this is something that just good enough security isn't what we deliver. We deliver the best security out there for our partners so they can ensure that their end users are protected. The only way you can do that is with our threat intelligence and our threat team.”

Proofpoint Accelerates Email Security

Sykora said Proofpoint has done a good job correlating data from emails, and with the use of large language models (LLMs) and AI, “we've been able to do things even faster."

Proofpoint's Joe Sykora

“With our NexusAI, we've been able to enhance even preemptive type things where we can actually look at an email and see the intent, and then combine it with our intelligence,” he said. “And that's something that no one else has. Our competitors that are providing solutions out there just don't have the intelligence that we have, because they're not looking at the volume that we're looking at, and email is still the No. 1 threat vector. So what we do today is very relevant. We hear that from our partners as well, and we work with the top cybersecurity partners that are providing these services to end users on the global front, so it’s very relevant to them. And that is something that in all the meetings I go to, there is no question of our security, our technology and the partnership.”

