Channel Partners 2024 Day 3 Keynotes: AT&T, TSDs, More
The day at CP Expo was packed with information critical to technology advisor businesses.
March 13, 2024
Left to right: Moderator David Wright of Disruptive Innovations, ScanSource's Mike Baur, AppDirect's Emanuel Bertolin, Telarus' Adam Edwards and Avant's Ian Kieninger.
CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Day three of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas kicked off with a conversation featuring Channel Futures' Channel Influencer of the Year, AT&T AVP Chris Jones. It then launched into a panel discussion about the evolving business models of technology service distributors.
Throughout the day we heard from industry experts about the value of aggregators, we featured a power panel of cable industry and carrier leaders, and had one-on-one discussions with ScanSource CEO Mike Baur and Verizon channel leader Mark Tina.
The power-packed keynote lineup concluded with a recognition of Channel Futures' TA 101 special award winners.
See the slideshow above for a full recap of the day in keynotes at CP Expo.
