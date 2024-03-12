Sponsored By

Channel Partners 2024 Day 3 Keynotes: AT&T, TSDs, More

The day at CP Expo was packed with information critical to technology advisor businesses.

Craig Galbraith

March 13, 2024

12 Slides
TSD Panel at CP Expo 2024

Left to right: Moderator David Wright of Disruptive Innovations, ScanSource's Mike Baur, AppDirect's Emanuel Bertolin, Telarus' Adam Edwards and Avant's Ian Kieninger.

CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE & EXPO — Day three of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas kicked off with a conversation featuring Channel Futures' Channel Influencer of the Year, AT&T AVP Chris Jones. It then launched into a panel discussion about the evolving business models of technology service distributors.

Throughout the day we heard from industry experts about the value of aggregators, we featured a power panel of cable industry and carrier leaders, and had one-on-one discussions with ScanSource CEO Mike Baur and Verizon channel leader Mark Tina.

The power-packed keynote lineup concluded with a recognition of Channel Futures' TA 101 special award winners.

See the slideshow above for a full recap of the day in keynotes at CP Expo.

