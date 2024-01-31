Dell Technologies has terminated its distribution deal with VMware after Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition of the company,

The commercial framework agreement, which began Nov. 1, 2021, provided a framework for various commercial activities between the two companies. That includes how Dell will act as a distributor of VMware products and services, as well as how the parties collaborate on certain solutions and go-to-market activities.

Dell disclosed the termination of the distribution deal in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

“On Jan. 25, Dell Technologies delivered to Broadcom written notice of termination of the commercial framework agreement … by and between [Dell] and VMware,” it said. “The agreement provides that upon a change in control of either party … the other party may terminate the agreement upon 60 days’ written notice. A change in control of VMware occurred upon the acquisition on Nov. 22 of VMware’s successor, VMware by Broadcom.”

The agreement was for five years with automatic one-year renewals. Either party could terminate this agreement by providing at least 180 days’ written notice to the other party prior to the end of the initial term or the then-current renewal term.

Broadcom an 'Important and Valued' Partner

Dell sent us the following statement:

“Broadcom and VMware solutions remain a part of Dell’s portfolio of products, including embedded solutions such as VxRail and Carbon Black. Broadcom is an important and valued partner of Dell Technologies, and we will continue to deliver value to our customers and partners who select Broadcom and VMware solutions."

In November of 2021, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% equity ownership of VMware. At the time, Dell said the two would “retain a strong and unique commercial agreement that preserves the most valuable parts of the companies’ relationship.” This included the co-development of solutions, and alignment on sales and marketing activities.