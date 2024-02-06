Following a two-year tour as CEO of NTT Ltd.'s Europe division, TD Synnex announced that Miriam Murphy will rejoin the distributor as the company's new president for Europe and will report to chief operating officer Patrick Zammit.

Murphy will begin her duties on April 8, and will lead the distributor's 7,000 crew members. TD Synnex says it has charged her with "driving business strategy and operational execution in the region." Operating in 100 countries, Europe is where some of the firm's biggest business resides — enough to justify such a massive workforce on the continent.

Set to head the distributor’s European executive board, the former NTT Ltd CEO is a channel veteran, having formerly led strategy and P&L (profit and loss) for 14 countries.

"She delivered technology solutions, consulting and managed services to enterprise clients across multiple sectors, TD Synnex said.

Before this, the distribution alum served in various leadership roles at TD Synnex for 20 plus years, acting as senior vice president, advanced and specialized solutions, and its regional leader for Northern Europe.

Canalys Chief Analyst Breaks Down European Distribution Market

Alastair Edwards is based in the United Kingdom and is chief analyst at Canalys, Channel Futures' sister company.

Globally, last year, Edwards said distributors saw shifts in business to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and software, including TD Synnex.

"They saw their revenue impacted by that in the second half," Edwards said.

Canalys' Alastair Edwards

With many distributors pivoting to next-generation higher value technologies, this year, Edwards said, should be a bit better with TD Synnex profit margins anticipated to stay "healthy."

In addition to forecasting gains in infrastructure in the second half of 2024, Edwards also predicted service storage and networking recovery, hinting at a possible year of expansion in the space.

He also believes bringing Murphy back was a good call.

"As well as being highly respected," Miriam is also well-liked, Edwards told us, adding that "ultimately distribution is still a people business," calling it "an important quality" that the TD Synnex veteran brings to the role.

TD Synnex Alum has a 'People-First Mentality'

TD Synnex chief operating officer Patrick Zammit is enthusiastic that the firm has hired a familiar face.

"It’s fantastic to welcome Miriam back to TD Synnex, and thanks to her prior experience with us, we already know about her many great leadership attributes."

Zammit says the TD Synnex alum brings what he calls "a people-first mentality." Combined with exceptional business acumen, an extensive network of contacts at vendors and customers, and a relentless commitment to delivering excellence to all our stakeholders, Zammit says Murphy will be a "great leader" for the company.

TD Synnex's Patrick Zammit

"She returns reinforced by her experiences outside the company and will bring fresh perspectives on end-market and customer requirements, especially in the strategic area of services, as we strive to continually evolve our go-to-market and create a best-in-class value proposition and experience for our partners and vendors," Zammit shared.

Murphy said she is honored to rejoin the team and take up a leadership role.

“The company’s more than 7,000 workers in the region play a vital role at the heart of the channel ecosystem, fostering continuous evolution and seamless connections among vendors, partners, and their end customers," said Murphy.

More than anything, Murphy shared that she hopes to support and help the channel thrive, "so they can deliver great outcomes to the market," she said.