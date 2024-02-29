CA Communications has agreed to a deal to sell its agency business to Berkshire-backed Upstack.

The Minnesota-based channel partner and New York-based Upstack announced the deal on Thursday. They are not disclosing the financial terms.

Marc Agar

They shared, however, that Upstack is only buying CA's telecom advisory business. CA also performs hardware resale and managed IT services; those practices will not be joining Upstack. CA CEO Marc Agar will both join Upstack as a partner and remain the leader of CA. Michael Agar, partner at CA, will also work with Upstack.

Upstack has now officially bought 33 business, all of which operate in the technology advisor/agent model. In that model, partners source services and solutions from suppliers to business end users. The suppliers manage the solution, bill the end user and give a monthly commission to the agent/advisor.

Upstack has stated a goal of being the largest customer-facing technology advisor in the world.

Hardware Background

CA fits the profile of a hybrid partner, meaning that it sells both hardware in a resale/margin model and software and carrier services through a recurring commission model.

Upstack has purchased the agency businesses of other hybrid partners, including Sidepath and LinkSource, leaving the VAR businesses to operate on their own.

Marc Agar came from the hardware world, having led McLeod USA's hardware division. Following McLeod's divestiture of that practice, Agar set off on his own to launch his own telecom hardware agency in 2022. CA initially forged direct agreements with telephone providers; its portfolio evolved to include data center, internet, UCaaS, CCaaS and cybersecurity.

Upstack's Chris Trapp

Upstack CEO Christopher Trapp called Agar a "forward-looking" leader."

"He is one of the few entrepreneurs to successfully build a telecom agency and a hardware VAR in tandem. In 2006, he was also one of the first agents to understand and embrace the value distribution in technology services,” Trapp said. “Today, we share a vision for the future of our industry that combines deep expertise, proven processes and technology enablement into a powerful platform that drives greater value for our customers."

Why Join Upstack?

According to Upstack, Agar was looking to expand its agency business to the enterprise level.

“We could have kept going on our own and continued to be successful, but there comes a point where you must decide whether you can scale faster with a partner than alone to service your existing and future clients,” he said.

CA picked Upstack out of "several options," citing its bench of resources.

“We wanted to partner with the organization with the greatest momentum, resources and financial backing,” Agar said. “It was clear to us that Chris Trapp and the Upstack team were well on their way.”