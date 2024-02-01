Enterprise Cloud Solutions Provider Ahead Acquires CDI

Enterprise cloud solutions provider Ahead has acquired CDI (Computer Design & Integration), which builds, deploys and manages multiplatform hybrid IT solutions.

The combination creates an organization with more than $3.7 billion in gross revenue and more than 2,500 employees across 40 locations globally.

The acquisition adds a strong presence in the northeastern U.S., closing a gap in Ahead’s national coverage. The combination also bolsters the company’s presence in India, which now includes more than 250 engineers and consultants.

CDI clients will gain access to the enterprise cloud solutions provider’s advanced capabilities in data and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, platform engineering, custom IT infrastructure manufacturing, and the Hatch life-cycle management platform for large data center and complex edge infrastructure deployments. The two companies will also combine mature ServiceNow and managed services businesses.

Enterprise Cloud Solutions Provider Logs Significant Growth

“The significant growth both Ahead and CDI have driven over several years will snowball with our partnership,” said Daniel Adamany, Ahead’s founder and CEO. “By focusing our energy together, we’ll provide new growth opportunities for employees, a richer portfolio of solutions for clients, and more value to our partner ecosystem — accelerating our impact on all.”

Ahead's Daniel Adamany

The two companies have experienced big growth in recent years, both organically and inorganically. Mutual focus on growth, cohesive cultures and a shared approach to client success were key factors in the decision to combine.

“Together, Ahead and CDI are a change-agent in the cloud platforms space, uniting the industry’s most innovative technology leaders under a mutual culture of productivity and passion,” said Rich Falcone, CDI’s CEO and president. “As I’ve shared with all our CDI team members, it’s not about the logo, it’s about the mission. I have never been more inspired than I am now to deliver unmatched outcomes to our clients and colleagues.”

CDI's Rich Falcone

Falcone will become president of Ahead. His now-former company, CDI, has appeared on the Channel Futures MSP 501 numerous times.

In 2022, Berkshire Partners, in a continuing collaboration with Centerbridge Partners, made an additional investment in Ahead to become the majority shareholder and leverage its specialist sector experience in technology, business services and digital infrastructure.