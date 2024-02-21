Delinea partners will benefit from the company’s planned acquisition of Fastpath, a provider of identity governance and administration (IGA) and identity access rights.

That’s according to David Castignola, Delinea’s chief revenue officer. This follows Delinea's recent acquisition of Authomize and marks an expansion of Delinea's capabilities to enhance privileged access, controls and governance, reducing organizational cybersecurity risk and ensuring compliance.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory review. Delinea didn’t say how much it's paying for Fastpath.

By incorporating Fastpath, Delinea is poised to offer an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven authorization security platform, making Delinea a source for managing authorization across infrastructure, applications and data, providing insights and control over user access and privileges.

Delinea partners will be able to sell privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and IGA all in one solution, the Delinea platform, Castignola said.

“Partners will be able to offer a more complete solution to help customers build a comprehensive road map to improve policy management, contextual authorization and access controls,” he said.

More Capabilities for Delinea Partners

Combining Fastpath's IGA capabilities with Authomize's ITDR technology, Delinea says it is positioned to offer insights and control mechanisms over user access. This integration not only identifies overprivileged access and potential threats, but also facilitates automated remediation through intelligent access controls, significantly enhancing data security and compliance.

“We believe that the new ITDR and IGA capabilities we’ve acquired in 2024, combined with Delinea’s ... PAM platform, create a comprehensive and cohesive identity security offering that no other vendor can match,” Castignola said. “We’re establishing pioneering standards for PAM in a world where cybersecurity challenges are constantly evolving. Our partners will be able to equip CISOs and their teams with advanced tools for managing the complex interactions between privileged users and corporate data to offer profound insights and control mechanisms over user access, all in our Delinea platform.”

The planned acquisition means a potentially expanded and strengthened solutions offering to increase Fastpath partners’ revenue-earning potential, as well as better enterprise-level support and resources from Delinea, he said.

“We look forward to working with the partners that Fastpath brings to the Delinea fold and are excited to expand our reach with this compelling new offering,” Castignola said.

"There is a powerful synergy between Fastpath and Delinea," said Charles Snellgrove, Fastpath’s CEO. "In today's landscape, business leaders face a complex set of security challenges. By bolstering capabilities to enhance privileged access, controls and governance, organizations can effectively mitigate cybersecurity risks. The collaboration between Fastpath and Delinea marks a transformative milestone in identity security, offering unparalleled insights and control over user access and privileges."