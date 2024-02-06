American Securities, a private equity firm, has acquired NWN Carousel, a provider of cloud communications services and hybrid work solutions.

The investment transitions ownership of NWN Carousel from New State Capital Partners to affiliates of American Securities. The private-equity company didn't say how much it's shelling out for NWN Carousel.

Under New State’s ownership, NWN Carousel tripled gross revenue to more than $900 million, earning it recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023.

NWN Carousel supports thousands of CIOs and IT leaders across the public and private sector to deliver hybrid workplace solutions for their employees through its integrated service offerings, which include next-gen unified communications; artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cloud contact centers; managed cybersecurity services; advanced technology solutions; visual collaboration and workspace (VCW); and device as a service.

The Next Phase of NWN Carousel's Growth

"I am grateful for the support of New State as we’ve grown into a platform company that uniquely addresses our clients' most critical technology needs,” said Jim Sullivan, NWN Carousel’s president and CEO. "We are excited about continuing our mission to empower North America’s largest organizations with intelligent, flexible workplace experiences, and we look forward to partnering with American Securities to accelerate our next phase of growth. The best is yet to come for our organization, our customers and strategic partners."

NWN Carousel's Jim Sullivan

NWN Carousel says its proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP) accelerates solution adoption and simplifies multicloud service management for an optimized experience. EMP delivers transparency with comprehensive analytics, IT asset management and cost optimization.

“NWN Carousel’s service innovation, customer intimacy and outstanding performance track record uniquely positions the company for growth and value creation as they navigate a dynamic tech landscape,” said Kevin Penn, a managing director at American Securities.

In 2021, NWN and Carousel Industries combined to form a $1 billion “powerhouse” in cloud communications and infrastructure services.