Acquisition-Hungry ITCM Picks up Value Logic

ITCM made its fourth MSP acquisition and seventh deal overall in the past six years when it bought Value Logic this week.

San Diego-based solutions provider ITCM combines managed services with software development, integration services and cloud computing. Value Logic, based in Carlsbad, CA, sells IT services including voice/data support, data management, security and round-the-clock IT support.

ITCM CEO Jorge Ruiz de Castilla said the deal complements his company’s technologies, grows its revenue organically and matches its core values.

ITCM's Jorge Ruiz de Castilla

“They bring a lot of knowledge in implementation and support of [ERP vendor] IQMS,” Ruiz de Castilla said of Value Logic. “It brings us additional revenue and profitability. And culturally, it has to be a match.”

The acquisition brings three Value Logic employees to ITCM, bringing its head count to 30. Value Logic also expands ITCM into the manufacturing vertical and adds customers in Las Vegas and the East Coast. ITCM is focused mostly in Southern California but has customers in Northern California and Boulder, CO.

“We are starting to spread out a little bit further,” Ruiz de Castilla said.

He said ITCM’s main focus is day-to-day management, support and monitoring of IT infrastructure, including cybersecurity. It targets mainly SMBs, with customers ranging in size from a five-user shop to a 300-user company with millions of dollars in revenue.

Related:New Charter Adds Another MSP to Private Equity-Backed Portfolio

ITCM still shopping for MSPs

ITCM’s core vendor partners include Sophos, Microsoft, Barracuda and Veeam.

“We were drawn to ITCM’s deep understanding of IT, in addition to the company’s openness to new methods and ideas, respect for our team and knowledge base, and commitment to its customers. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working together to exceed client expectations,” Value Logic CEO Hossein Rabiyan said.

Value Logic's Hossein Rabiyan

ITCM will continue to shop for more acquisitions, Ruiz de Castilla said. His goal for acquisitions is to add technology, revenue and growth.

“This is not the last one,” he said. “The MSP market has been rife with acquisitions for some time, companies eating companies. I’m always looking for more.”