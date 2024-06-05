VeeamOn: Veeam Aiming to Bridge Gap Between IT, Security

Veeam leadership said at VeeamOn 2024 that they're hopeful the company's latest product releases will help infrastructure and security teams collaborate more to prepare for ransomware attacks.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

June 5, 2024

1 Min Read
Bridge the gap between security and infrastructure teams
eamesBot/Shutterstock

VEEAMON — Executives from Veeam hope their latest security-oriented products will help partners and customers bridge the gap between infrastructure and security.

Veeam Software announced a number of new products this week at VeeamOn, including its Lenovo-adjacent Truscale Backup and the Data Cloud Vault. These products will offer new options to help clients back up their data and avoid excess damage from ransomware attacks. But one of the outstanding issues facing a number of companies is the relationship between infrastructure and security teams.

The lack of communication between those teams was one of the facts that surprised Veeam field CISO Ray Heffer in the company's annual ransomware threat report.

Ray-Heffer-veeam_.jpg

Veeam's Ray Heffer

"What's surprising is we still have a vast gap and it hasn't shrunk enough," Heffer told Channel Futures.

This is particularly surprising since the structure often targeted by ransomware programmers was the backups, Heffer said.

shiva-pillay-veeam_(1).png

Veeam's Shiva Pillay

That's why Veeam general manager and senior vice president of Americas Shiva Pillay is hopeful that the Truscale Backup will help diminish that gap. It offers a "better story for our customers, as compared to two disparate systems talking to each other. The distinction makes a huge difference," Pillay emphasized, since it offers integrated options.

The [Data Cloud Vaults] are helpful as well, as they offer "immutable backups and encrypted backups. [the vaults have] lowered the bar," said Heffer.

The two Veeam executives hope that the bridging of this gap will help their partners' customers make appropriate decisions and adopt the necessary tools to counter ransomware attacks.

