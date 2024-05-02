Colorado-based managed services provider New Charter Technologies on Thursday announced a transaction with BNMC.

New England-based BNMC has agreed to a financially undisclosed partnership with New Charter. Both parties say the deal will give BNMC more resources and service offerings while deepening New Charter's market reach.

BNMC, founded more than 30 years ago, describes itself as an MSP and an IT consultancy. It serves small and midsize businesses, as well as customers in K-12 and government. It holds an IT hardware and services contract with the state of Massachusetts.

BNMC CEO Roger Michelson called the partnership a "significant milestone" for his company.

"We believe that the future of the managed services industry lies in collaboration and leveraging collective expertise. This partnership allows us to not only continue our growth trajectory but also enhance our ability to provide exceptional services, such as cybersecurity and risk management, to our clients," Michelson said. "With New Charter's resources and support, we are confident in our capacity to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver top value to our clients and employees."

BNMC chief operating officer Azeddine Jakib said New Charter will allow BNMC to retain its culture and values post-deal.

"At BNMC, our commitment has always been to grow the business while maintaining the highest standards of service. Joining New Charter enables us to achieve these goals while gaining access to additional resources and support," Jakib said.

BNMC in 2022 acquired fellow Massachusetts-based MSP MIS Alliance.

New Charter has added dozens of MSPs to its portfolio through the funding of private equity firm Oval Partners

Peter Melby, whom New Charter promoted to CEO earlier this year, said the New Charter portfolio of MSPs is working to help their collective client base modernize.

"Today, businesses must constantly adapt and modernize to stay competitive,” Melby said. “We need to be change agents. Our partnership with BNMC not only strengthens our service offerings but also underscores our commitment to helping businesses navigate and thrive in the current business landscape. Together, we can empower our clients to embrace innovative technologies to achieve their strategic goals."