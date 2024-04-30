Dell Technologies Beefs Up Data Protection Portfolio

Dell Technologies has unveiled an expanded data protection portfolio of appliances, software and as-a-service offerings.

With advances across the Dell Technologies portfolio, the company is helping customers build a foundation to protect data on-premises, in public clouds and at the edge. These innovations help address concerns raised in the 2024 Dell Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) survey.

Among the new offerings:

Next-generation PowerProtect Data Domain appliances.

Dell APEX Backup Services AI.

Native integration of Dell PowerProtect Data Manager with Dell PowerMax.

Rob Emsley, Dell Technologies’ director of marketing for data protection solutions, said the new PowerProtect appliances will “allow our channel partners to refresh the install base of customers to provide increased performance for backup and recovery processes.”

Dell Technologies Partners, Customers Influence Innovation

All of Dell Technologies’ innovation and enhancements are influenced by feedback from partners and customers, Emsley said.

Dell Technologies’ solutions help address evolving data protection challenges raised in the GDPI survey, he said. Those include:

Seventy-five percent of organizations surveyed are concerned their existing data protection may not be sufficient to cope with malware and ransomware threats.

Forty percent of organizations face challenges over data security when maintaining multicloud environments.

Eighty-eight percent of organizations agree that generative AI (GenAI) will create large volumes of new data requiring protection and security.

Dell's Rob Emsley

“Our GDPI survey results reaffirm that customers want modern, simple and resilient data protection solutions,” Emsley said. “Our new offerings help customers increase performance, efficiency and security, while providing deeper integration into Dell’s infrastructure portfolio.”

“With the exponential growth of data, generative AI presents organizations with opportunities to streamline processes, improve decision-making and drive innovation, but it also extends the attack surface for cyberattacks – especially with trained models, which are quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for enterprises,” said Arthur Lewis, president of Dell Technologies’ infrastructure solutions group. “With this expanding digital landscape that exposes more vulnerability gaps, companies are increasing their reliance on Dell to help protect their data wherever it resides with trusted data protection and AI offerings.”