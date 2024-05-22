7 Channel People of the Week at TD Synnex, Nutanix, Wildix

Executives at TD Synnex, Omdia and Wildix are among our Channel People of the Week, those highly visible in Channel Futures' most-read stories in the past seven days.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 24, 2024

Channel People of the week, May 17-23

Leaders at TD Synnex, Omdia and Wildix are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry over the past seven days. We highlight them in the slideshow above that features the most-read stories on Channel Futures from May 17-23.

One of those stories is TD Synnex unveiling its new MSP program to support other partners.

Another details the acquisition of QRadar SaaS assets by a major vendor.

Another details the abandonment of copper amid a shift to fiber.

It's our Channel People of the Week!

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

