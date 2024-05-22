Leaders at TD Synnex, Omdia and Wildix are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry over the past seven days. We highlight them in the slideshow above that features the most-read stories on Channel Futures from May 17-23.

One of those stories is TD Synnex unveiling its new MSP program to support other partners.

Another details the acquisition of QRadar SaaS assets by a major vendor.

Another details the abandonment of copper amid a shift to fiber.

It's our Channel People of the Week!