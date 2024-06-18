New Technology Products for the Channel: AT&T, HPE, Ooma, More
Strategic partnerships around AI are reaching apocalyptic levels.
June 18, 2024
Infinidat announced new all-flash and hybrid arrays, among other portfolio updates.
The new G4 hybrid and SSA G4 reportedly up the ante on performance, the storage vendor said. In addition, Infinidat customers can now bring their arrays into SOC, SIEM and SOAR applications, in a move that makes the portfolio more integrated with cybersecurity functionality.
MSP news editor Dave Raffo covered the release.
With low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite season in full frenzy, AT&T and Verizon were not planning on missing out.
AT&T signed an agreement with AST SpaceMobile to launch five commercial satellites into low-Earth orbit. They stated in an announcement that the subsequent launches will create a "space-based broadband network direct to everyday cellphones."
Not to be ignored, Verizon two weeks later announced a $100 million capital injection it was giving to AST.
Read the news from AT&T.
The Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which provides an API into OpenAI language models, got some updates.
Notably, "cloud guides" will help partners and customers optimize quality and performance.
Kelly Teal wrote about those updates in in her coverage of Microsoft Build.
Nutanix announced the latest version of its AI platform.
GPT-in-a-Box 2.0 lets businesses build and deploy large language models, machine learning operations and generative AI applications. The update expands the generative AI models customers can access and seeks to offer more use cases on gen AI.
Dave Raffo did a write-up on Nutanix's GPT in a Box 2.0.
Only a few more AI stories to go, we promise!
One of the stories coming out of the IBM Think conference was change to the watsonx AI and data platform. There are now new models of Granite – which provide foundations for AI – that partners and customers can access on HuggingFace and Github.
IBM also announced new watsonx assistance, including one that helps build Java applications.
Christopher Hutton penned the story about IBM Think.
Genesys and ServiceNow launched a customer and employee experience solution for their joint customers.
The strategic partnership paired Genesys' CX/CCaaS platform with ServiceNow's customer service management (CSM) software. The "Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow" is available in both companies' digital marketplaces.
Moshe Beauford wrote about the new offering.
Granite Telecommunications patented a managed power distribution unit.
The Granite edgeboot automates the process of monitoring for issues and rebooting networks. Granite credits a combination of AI and dual ethernet/LTE tech for the product.
The announcement is on Granite's website.
The Avaya Experience CCaaS platform got an update with the help of Microsoft integrations.
Avaya added features of Microsoft Power BI and the Microsoft Copilot to Avaya Experience Platform as an effort to – you guessed it – expand its AI capabilities.
At the same time, Avaya also announced a native integration with Zoom Workplace.
Moshe Beauford posted up at Avaya Engage and Enterprise Connect to cover these updates.
Sometimes the new products in our roundup are simply new to a particular distribution channel.
For example, mobile security provider Lookout made its endpoint detection and response (EDR) software purchasable on Pax8's marketplace. The agreement gives the hordes of MSPs that use Pax8's marketplace the ability to resell the technology to their customers.
Christopher Hutton penned the story.
GoTo's IT management and support now helps detect scammers.
All GoToResolve tiers now include scam detection capabilities. According to the vendor, its custom trained AI has managed to reduce abuse claims by more than 81%. The hope is to automatically shut off attackers who are attempting to use remote support software.
The news is on GoTo's website.
A new framework from SADA Systems helps businesses overcome their lack of AI skills.
GenAI Journey Accelerator features an online maturity assessment that gauges business' AI readiness. From there it gives customers insights on how to improve their AI operations, the cloud services provider said.
Check out the article technology reporter Christopher Hutton penned.
HPE announced an AWS-focused storage offering.
GreenLake Block Storage for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an as-a-service offering deployed through an AWS account.
At the same time, HPE upped GreenLake for Block Storage that scales from 15 TB to 5.6 PB of NVMe capacity.
Dave Raffo wrote about HPE.
We totally lied about there not being any more AI stories.
Data management company Informatica announced a GPT that will reside within its Data Management Cloud. North American customers can get their hands on CLAIRE GPT, which will support unstructured data down the road.
Read our coverage of Informatica World.
The Ooma Office communications platform now features a "Contact Us" widget that business can place on their websites.
The tool lets customers of the business put in their name, number and a text message.
Updates to Ooma Office include an auto dialer for outbound calls and scheduled SMS.
See Ooma's press release.
Vendors all across the tech stack are bringing more automation to their platforms.
Channel Futures in its latest roundup of new and updated technology products saw automation ramp up industrywide.
Take, for instance, Granite Telecommunications, which joined some of its network service provider peers in patenting a tool that automatically troubleshoots and reboots networks. Or GoTo, which is using AI to weed out scammers from its remote support tool.
These vendors are targeting a variety of channel partners, who will in turn sell to or service (or both) business end users. The partners include advisors, service providers, resellers, integrators and consultants.
New Technology Products: Oh, Gen AI
In this world of technology journalism, it's common to see headlines about big vendors teaming up around a certain hot product. For example, in recent years, telcos and IT infrastructure providers have announced strategic partnerships around 5G and edge networking. Generative AI, and AI in general, seem to be producing a similar lineup of stories.
Were we to recap every gen AI strategic partnership, there would not be enough slides in all the world wide web to cover them. For example, Palo Alto Networs is pairing its tech with Accenture's services to support AI deployments. And IBM and SAP are bringing AI into the Rise with SAP ERP solution. Contact center platform providers are frequently announcing integrations that they say will enhance their AI capabilities.
The slideshow above shows 14 stories of IT and telecommunications providers that announced new or updated technology products in the last month.
View the previous month's slideshow as well.
About the Author(s)
