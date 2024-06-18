With low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite season in full frenzy, AT&T and Verizon were not planning on missing out.

AT&T signed an agreement with AST SpaceMobile to launch five commercial satellites into low-Earth orbit. They stated in an announcement that the subsequent launches will create a "space-based broadband network direct to everyday cellphones."

Not to be ignored, Verizon two weeks later announced a $100 million capital injection it was giving to AST.

Read the news from AT&T.