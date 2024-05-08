IBM, SAP Join Forces on Generative AI, Cloud

Tech giants IBM and SAP, which have collaborated for more than 50 years, now are teaming up on generative AI and cloud solutions for business customers.

Specifically, IBM Consulting and SAP will support customers' digital transformation efforts via Rise with SAP, the subscription service that helps companies migrate on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) to the cloud, in various ways.

IBM, SAP Focus on AI for Vertical Markets

First, the companies plan to build new generative AI capabilities for Rise with SAP and infuse AI into SAP business processes for various industry-specific cloud solutions. They also plan to build data-driven use cases that fuel innovation, initially focusing on industrial manufacturing, retail, automotive and a handful of other verticals.

Also through the partnership, IBM will leverage SAP's business technology platform, its Signavio business process management solution and LeanIX SaaS solutions for next-generation platform architecture creation. They will also make watsonx, IBM's commercial AI and data platform, available soon through SAP's Generative AI Hub.

Furthermore, IBM and SAP plan to partner around their respective employee network groups, women's networks and more to find ways to develop the next generation of technology talent.

IBM's John Granger

"IBM and SAP's shared approach to generative AI, built on an open ecosystem, trust and purpose-built models, will help empower clients to optimize business outcomes," said John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting. "Our new 'Value Generation' partnership initiative will enable clients to accelerate the path to innovation, competitive advantage and become a next-generation enterprise through generative AI."

"It makes perfect sense to expand our partnership with IBM to help more customers accelerate their cloud journey leveraging RISE with SAP and realize the transformative benefits of generative AI for business in the cloud," said Scott Russell, chief revenue officer and executive board member of customer success at SAP. "This expanded partnership will help more of our joint customers reach new heights by innovating through the cloud, data and business AI to grow and transform their businesses."