During day two of Zero Trust World, ThreatLocker unveiled new features to help MSPs and others prevent and eliminate threats.

The company added remediation scripts to the ThreatLocker Community. The Community allows administrators to share and adopt ThreatLocker Ops policies used by industry peers to tailor their protection based on their specific vertical.

"If something bad happens, you can search our Community to see if there's already a remediation script for it, and then you can run that using your remote monitoring and management (RMM) or ThreatLocker’s remediator,” said Danny Jenkins, ThreatLocker’s CEO. “So we added ThreatLocker remediator as an optional installer to ThreatLocker Ops. And you can now use that remediator to connect to and run remediation scripts in the event that you don't have your own RRM or something like that.”

Ops Unleashed at Last Year's Zero Trust World

Introduced at last year’s Zero Trust World, Ops has been the biggest change to ThreatLocker’s platform in the last three years, Jenkins said.

“Ops provides everything about a machine in one place,” he said. “The beauty about it is you have all the information you need to make a decision about what needs to be on this machine.”

In addition, ThreatLocker announced Cyber Hero Managed Detection and Response, which will be managed by its Cyber Heroes, which have an average response time on chats of 23 seconds.

“That’s important because they’re some of the fastest support people in the world,” Jenkins said.

The big need ThreatLocker saw from MSPs was the ability to know what bad things were trying to happen on their computers, he said.

“So that's why we created ThreatLocker Ops, because MSPs were traditionally just unaware that, 'Hey, we've got remote desktop protocol (RDP) open and while this bad guy can't run anything, he's on our server trying to run stuff,'" Jenkins said. "So there was a big need in seeing that. And one of the great things about ThreatLocker is because we operate on zero trust, we have something that other security tools don't have, which is time.”

