Sponsored By

Zscaler and Cato both made announcements around their secure access service edge (SASE) portfolios.

James Anderson

February 21, 2024

10 Slides
New B2B Tech Services for the channel

The modern channel partner can help customers with an ever-expanding world of B2B tech services, as vendors deepen their portfolios and launch new channel models.

There are so many IT products and services available for partners to sell, deploy and manage today.

Of course, there's generative AI. Microsoft and AWS in the last month both announced premium features that partners can upsell to existing customers. In addition, a new provider is getting into the game with an MSP-focused platform.

The worlds of networking and security (and similarly, IT and telecom) have merged together in secure access service edge (SASE). Zscaler launched what it called a groundbreaking version of SASE, and Cato Networks added an advanced cybersecurity feature to its platform.

In other news, an aggregator earned Microsoft Teams Operator Connect partner status, and an agent-focused audit provider rolled out workflow automation services.

Scroll through the 10 images above to read about new B2B tech services and products available for channel partners to sell.

Or check out the prior roundup of new products and services.

Read more about:

AgentsVARs/SIsMSPsProducts and Services

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo