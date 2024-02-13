Zscaler and Cato both made announcements around their secure access service edge (SASE) portfolios.
February 21, 2024
The modern channel partner can help customers with an ever-expanding world of B2B tech services, as vendors deepen their portfolios and launch new channel models.
There are so many IT products and services available for partners to sell, deploy and manage today.
Of course, there's generative AI. Microsoft and AWS in the last month both announced premium features that partners can upsell to existing customers. In addition, a new provider is getting into the game with an MSP-focused platform.
The worlds of networking and security (and similarly, IT and telecom) have merged together in secure access service edge (SASE). Zscaler launched what it called a groundbreaking version of SASE, and Cato Networks added an advanced cybersecurity feature to its platform.
In other news, an aggregator earned Microsoft Teams Operator Connect partner status, and an agent-focused audit provider rolled out workflow automation services.
