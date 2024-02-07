SolarWinds Enhances Observability Solutions

SolarWinds has unveiled enhancements to its SaaS-based and self-hosted, on-premises observability solutions.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enhancements allow teams to manage on-premises, hybrid or cloud-native ecosystems with full-stack visibility across networks, infrastructure, databases, applications, user experiences and security through a unified, integrated solution available either on-premises or in the cloud.

These updates to SolarWinds’ solutions come as organizations face increased monitoring and issue resolution challenges associated with their digital transformation efforts, from cloud migration to SD-WAN networks, modern application frameworks, and persistently hybrid workforces, according to the company.

Businesses can gain full, unified visibility into the entire technology stack through both a self-hosted solution and a born-in-the-cloud SaaS offering.

Observability Solutions Provide Visibility Into Everything

Cullen Childress, SolarWinds’ senior vice president of product, said one of the biggest challenges shared by partners and customers is the increasing difficulty IT teams have in managing complex hybrid and multicloud IT environments.

SolarWinds' Cullen Childress

“Cloud migration may be accelerating, but on-premises isn’t going away,” he said. “In fact, many organizations are moving infrastructure and workloads back on-premises to control cloud costs and adhere to data regulations. SolarWinds observability solutions provide full visibility into both cloud and on-premises assets and infrastructure, and can be deployed either self-hosted or through a cloud-native SaaS platform. Providing visibility into everything — from anywhere — has proven tremendously powerful for our partners in meeting their customers' needs."

Making It Easier for IT Teams to Do Their Jobs

IT teams are stretched thin because digital transformation efforts, cloud migration and new application frameworks are making it harder to do their jobs, Childress said. At the same time, uptime and service-level requirements are only becoming more stringent while budgets remain tight. SolarWinds’ AI-powered observability solutions enable IT pros to do more with less.

“Our valued partners are critical for our growth, and we always work closely with them as we roll out new enhancements,” he said. “At SolarWinds, we have deep roots in IT that we have forged over the past 25 years, including our nearly 200,000 member-strong Thwack community. We are a customer-focused company that listens to the evolving and emerging challenges facing IT, and develops sophisticated solutions to help customers overcome them. Today, one of the biggest pain points for IT teams is hybrid infrastructure and the various, disparate tools needed to manage different aspects of the tech stack. SolarWinds brings all of that into one holistic view so it's easier for IT teams to do their jobs.”

Most cloud-native observability solution providers don't provide visibility into on-premises environments, Childress said. That is a huge problem and can lead to visibility gaps that cause outages, disrupt workflows and hamstring productivity.

“Our AI-powered observability solutions provide our partners with a competitive edge by equipping them with visibility into both cloud and on-premises assets and infrastructure, delivered in the way they choose,” he said.