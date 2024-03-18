Cybersecurity was everywhere at last week’s massive CP Expo and MSP Summit.

The emphasis on cybersecurity was deliberate as everyone in the channel needs cybersecurity to protect themselves and their customers as cybercriminals continue upping their game.

"Based on our most recent survey of channel partners, 58% of MSP respondents expect to have a double-digit growth year with some expecting breakaway growth,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. “Cybersecurity solutions and services are helping to drive much of that growth. For agents and tech advisors, the story is similar with many focusing their sales efforts on helping customers secure their networks. This is driving an insatiable demand for information, training and programs around cybersecurity from the entire channel partner supplier ecosystem."

In addition to more than 8,000 attendees, the CP and MSP Summit Expo Halls were packed with hundreds of vendors and distributors that wanted to strike up conversations with prospective partners. A growing percentage of exhibitors were cybersecurity providers.

This week’s Gately Report includes a roundup of cybersecurity-related activities at CP Expo and MSP Summit.

Scroll through our slideshow above for highlights.

Related:Highlights: 2024 MSP Summit Keynote Stage