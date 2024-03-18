Cybersecurity solutions and services are helping to drive growth in the channel.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

March 18, 2024

13 Slides
CP Expo hall crowd

Cybersecurity was everywhere at last week’s massive CP Expo and MSP Summit.

The emphasis on cybersecurity was deliberate as everyone in the channel needs cybersecurity to protect themselves and their customers as cybercriminals continue upping their game.

The Gately Report logo

"Based on our most recent survey of channel partners, 58% of MSP respondents expect to have a double-digit growth year with some expecting breakaway growth,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. “Cybersecurity solutions and services are helping to drive much of that growth. For agents and tech advisors, the story is similar with many focusing their sales efforts on helping customers secure their networks. This is driving an insatiable demand for information, training and programs around cybersecurity from the entire channel partner supplier ecosystem."

In addition to more than 8,000 attendees, the CP and MSP Summit Expo Halls were packed with hundreds of vendors and distributors that wanted to strike up conversations with prospective partners. A growing percentage of exhibitors were cybersecurity providers.

This week’s Gately Report includes a roundup of cybersecurity-related activities at CP Expo and MSP Summit.

Scroll through our slideshow above for highlights.

Related:Highlights: 2024 MSP Summit Keynote Stage

Read more about:

CP ExpoVARs/SIsMSPsChannel Research

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo