Sponsored By

CP Expo/MSP Summit Day 1 Networking Events: ACW, Cable Party, More

From an '80s theme to bowling, CP Expo/MSP Summit attendees had a blast Monday night.

Craig Galbraith

March 12, 2024

10 Slides

While attendees come to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit for the great education on the keynote stage, in workshops and in conference sessions, they also come for the networking opportunities.

Monday night featured the traditional Alliance of Channel Women event, the cable company party, agents getting together and a bowling fest that welcomed all-comers.

Highlights in the image gallery above.

Read more about:

CP ExpoVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo