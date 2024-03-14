Sponsored By

2024 Channel Partners Conference & Expo Names Best of Show

Six Best of Show and four Channel Maker awards were announced.

Channel Futures Staff

March 14, 2024

CPLV 2024 Best of Show
Channel Partners on Wednesday evening, March 13, announced six Best of Show and four Channel Maker awards. The awards presentation took place at the Channel Futures Theater in the Expo Hall of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Best of Show awards are given in six categories: Best Inline Booth, Best Island Booth, Best Meeting Room, Best New Exhibitor, Best In-Booth Activation and Best Booth Giveaway.

The 2024 Best of Show winners are:

Best Inline Booth: TouchTone Communications
Best Island Booth: Coro
Best Meeting Room: T-Mobile for Business
Best New Exhibitor: DE-CIX
Best In-Booth Activation: Nextiva
Best Booth Giveaway: GigTel

Channel Maker awards are presented to companies that go above and beyond in bringing their partners to the conference. Winners are determined by the number of attendees who booked free or discounted Expo passes using dedicated customer appreciation codes. Awards are presented in four categories: Carriers and Cablecos, Next-Gen Solution Providers, TSDs & Distributors and New Exhibitor.

The 2024 Channel Maker award winners are:

Carriers and Cablecos: AT&T
Next-Gen Solution Provider: Airespring
TSDs & Distributors: Telarus
Next Exhibitor: Audiocodes

Members from across the communications and IT channel ecosystem are invited to attend the 2024 Channel Futures MSP Summit, being held Sept. 16-19 at the Georgia World Congress in Atlanta.

The 2025 Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, will be March 24-27, again at The Venetian Las Vegas.

