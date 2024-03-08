Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a massive opportunity for Check Point Software Technologies partners to grow revenue while improving their customers’ cybersecurity.

That’s according to Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystem organization. We caught up with him at last week’s CPX 2024 in Las Vegas.

AI took center stage at CPX 2024, and Gil Shwed, Check Point’s CEO and founder, said the company incorporates AI into all of its cybersecurity solutions.

“I think the message for partners is that as they're looking at providing the optimal security posture for their end customers, we have the bad actors that are using AI, so as partners and [Check Point] help these customers build that optimal security posture, we should be leveraging AI as well or else we're going to be behind,” Criado said. “And I think one of the main messages is that AI isn't new to Check Point. We've been using it in our ThreatCloud for many years. We have over 50 AI engines, and now we're expanding that to other parts of our solution portfolio. We announced our Infinity AI Copilot, super excited about that. And then in addition to that, there are other areas like our brand-spoofing solution. There are a lot of things that the human eye can’t catch, so we have to use AI to be really efficient in how we protect those environments.”

Mission for Check Point Partners

Check Point partners need to start developing AI practices and monetize AI within their businesses, Criado said.

Check Point's Francisco Criado

“In the Americas, over 50% of partners believe that they're going to be able to monetize AI within the next couple of years,” he said. “I think that's a really interesting statistic. So I'm just looking forward to seeing the innovation. This is something where you don't want to be laggard. This is a time of transformation in the industry and you want to be in front of that transition so you can take advantage and maximize your market share as a partner with your end customers.”

