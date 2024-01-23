Cato Networks has unveiled its secure access service edge (SASE)-based extended detection and response (XDR) solution.

Cato XDR utilizes the functional and operational capabilities of the Cato SASE Cloud to overcome the protracted deployment times, limited data quality, and inadequate investigation and response experience too often associated with legacy XDR solutions.

Cato Networks also introduced Cato EPP, a SASE-managed endpoint protection platform (EPP). Cato Networks said it’s expanding SASE into threat detection, incident response and endpoint protection.

Also on Tuesday, Zscaler unveiled its Zero Trust SASE, a single-vendor SASE solution built using Zscaler Zero Trust AI to help organizations reduce cost and complexity while implementing zero trust security across users, devices and workloads. In addition, Zscaler announced general availability for its Zero Trust SD-WAN solution and portfolio of plug-and-play appliances to help customers modernize secure connectivity for branch offices, factories and data centers while also eliminating the need for firewalls and VPNs.

Cato Networks Providing 'Pivotal Shift' In Addressing Security Challenges

Frank Rauch, Cato Networks' global channel leader, said by integrating SASE with with XDR and EPP capabilities, the Cato SASE Cloud platform represents a “pivotal shift in how cybersecurity challenges are addressed by our partners, offering a unified and comprehensive approach to threat detection and response for enterprises.”

Cato Networks' Frank Rauch

“Our Cato XDR tool, uniquely crafted by analysts for analysts, exemplifies this shift,” he said. “It enables our partners to service more customers with fewer analysts, thereby increasing revenue. In addition, its ability to remediate threats faster than other solutions leads to better security and greater satisfaction for the end customer.”

Moreover, Cato EPP amplifies this value proposition by increasing wallet share and value to the customer simultaneously, Rauch said. It goes beyond mere vendor consolidation, delving deeper into capabilities convergence.

“Examples of new opportunities for our partners could include specialized managed security services leveraging Cato XDR, consultancy services for implementing and optimizing Cato XDR within customer environments, and training services to educate customers on maximizing the benefits of SASE-based XDR,” he said. “Partnering with Cato XDR and Cato EPP gives our partners opportunities to create even greater customer value."

SASE Cloud Platform 'Differentiates' Cato Security Partners

Cato XDR will give Cato Networks and its partners a competitive advantage via integration of security and IT operations, enhanced security posture and market differentiation, Rauch said.

“The Cato SASE Cloud platform, enriched by Cato XDR capabilities, differentiates our channel partners from those still relying on traditional security appliances,” he said. “In an era where cloud computing dominates and enterprises seek agile, scalable security solutions, Cato XDR stands out for its innovative approach. This differentiation is crucial in a crowded market, allowing Cato and our partners to capture the attention of forward-looking customers."

By integrating EPP functionalities directly within the Cato SASE Cloud platform, Cato Networks provide partners with a unified, cloud-native solution that simplifies the deployment and management of cybersecurity measures, Rauch said. This integration allows for endpoint security management, enhanced by the “sophisticated threat detection and incident response capabilities” of Cato XDR.

“Feedback from our partners played a crucial role in this expansion, highlighting the challenges businesses face with protracted deployment times, limited data quality and the complexity of managing multiple security solutions,” he said. “By integrating Cato XDR and Cato EPP into our SASE platform, we address these challenges head on, providing a unified, efficient and effective security solution that meets the real-world needs of businesses today. Cato Networks continues to be a channel-first innovator who values partner input."

Zscaler Solutions Built On Zero Trust

Both of Zscaler’s new solutions are built on zero trust, where business policies determine user and device access.

Legacy network and firewall architectures introduce risk and complexity, in addition to enabling lateral threat movement, which is often exploited by ransomware attacks, according to the company. Zero Trust SD-WAN provides secure inbound and outbound connectivity, while reducing business risk and network complexity, and connecting user, location and cloud through the Zscaler platform extends the architecture to protect branch offices.

With this new approach, Zscaler is delivering Zero Trust SASE, bringing together its AI-powered security service edge (SSE) platform and its new Zero Trust SD-WAN solution to enable a hybrid workforce spanning all locations, as well as an organization’s remote users. Zero Trust SD-WAN secures inbound and outbound zero trust connectivity in a single device. This approach requires no overlay routing complexity, no additional firewalls, and no separate policies for sites and users.

Zscaler's Naresh Kumar

“Users and organizations want a café-like branch experience to empower hybrid work,” said Naresh Kumar, Zscaler’s vice president of product management. “Employees expect the same seamless and secure access they would have in an office setting, whether they are at home or on the go, without having to access their applications over a slow, cumbersome VPN. Zscaler Zero Trust SD-WAN will connect and secure users, devices, sites and workloads using our single-vendor SASE platform, without the cyber risks of traditional SD-WAN.”