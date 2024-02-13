New CrowdStrike and SonicWall cyber threat reports show cybercriminals continue to up their games, accelerating challenges for cyber defenders.

CrowdStrike’s 10th annual Global Threat Report provides a look into the adversary landscape and how artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical conflicts and adversaries' attack motivations have shifted over the past year.

Key findings in the CrowdStrike threat report include:

Thirty-four new adversaries tracked by CrowdStrike, raising the total to 232.

Cloud environment intrusions increased by 75% year over year.

Cloud-conscious cases increased by 110% year over year.

A 76% increase in victims named on eCrime dedicated leak sites (DLSs) year over year.

Eighty-four percent of adversary-attributed cloud-conscious intrusions were focused on e-crime.

CrowdStrike's Adam Meyers

“From a threat landscape perspective, we've seen quite a bit of activity,” said Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike’s senior vice president of counter adversary operations. “Criminal threat actors have continued to evolve. We've seen them moving towards being faster for continuing to try to leak sensitive information. And we're seeing them really evolve out of a lot of the tradecraft that they were known for, using things like Microsoft Excel documents, with macros and using that to deploy Cobalt Strike for post-exploitation and then Mimikatz to dump credentials.”

Related:SonicWall Debuts Managed Endpoint Services

SonicWall's Cyber Threat Report

The 2024 SonicWall Annual Cyber Threat Report exposes all types of cyber behaviors and trends from digital adversaries.

Among key findings in this report:

Overall intrusion attempts climb over 20% as threat actors diversify tactics, increasing attacks around the globe.

Ransomware intensifies through 2023, up 27% in the second half of the year and peaking during the summer months.

Total cryptojacking volume spikes, up more than 659% globally.

IoT exploits (up 15%) and encrypted threats (up 117%) also were on the rise.

SonicWall discovered 293,989 never-before-seen malware variants, with 805 each day.

Bob VanKirk, SonicWall’s president and CEO, said the overall report cites a critical need for MSPs as attacks climbed in almost every statistical category.

SonicWall's Bob VanKirk

“[Last year] proved to be a year of volatile, adaptive and creative digital threats, as threat actors continue to be relentless in their assault, leaving organizations looking for another layer of defense," he said.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from the CrowdStrike and SonicWall threat reports.