SonicWall Debuts Managed Endpoint Services

SonicWall has unveiled new managed endpoint services, the first of many managed services for MSPs as the company’s platform expands.

The security vendor is adding endpoint vendors to its managed detection and response (MDR) solution, creating a co-managed security service for new and existing MSPs who offer SonicWall Capture Client or Windows Defender.

SonicWall’s MDR service allows organizations the flexibility to choose a tool that’s right for their business by pairing with several next-generation antiviruses (NGAVs), the company said. All NGAV users can receive the same 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting and anomaly detection from SonicWall’s security operations center (SOC) team.

Michael Crean, SonicWall’s executive vice president of managed security services, said cyberattacks continue to evolve and become more complex, and no organization from SMBs to large enterprises is immune.

SonicWall's Michael Crean

“MSPs are no stranger to the evolving threat landscape, but the rise in sophisticated threats and the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage make it difficult and expensive for MSPs to keep their clients secure,” he said. “SonicWall’s managed security services give MSPs a way to provide their clients with the benefits of an expert, 24/7 security operations center (SOC) without having to go to the expense of building a SOC themselves. The human ingenuity of the SOC experts paired with state-of-the-art technology helps ensure that any threats that make it past antivirus and other defenses are mitigated before becoming a major security incident.”

Managed Endpoint Services Provide Preventive, Proactive Security

These managed endpoint services will allow MSPs to bring preventative and proactive security to their clients without the need to establish their own SOC, Crean said.

“The experts in the SonicWall SOC recognize patterns of behavior to understand when an alert from a security tool is indicative of a larger attack, meaning that MSPs are able to provide even their smallest client with advanced threat knowledge,” he said. “The services will also help MSPs grow their monthly recurring revenue. SonicWall’s managed security services bring MSPs flexibility by offering no minimums and no annual contracts.”

One overwhelming theme SonicWall has heard from partners is that they suffer from alert fatigue, Crean said. Many of the alerts security tools give can be false positives, or irrelevant for other reasons. It’s easy for a crucial alert to get lost in the noise. It’s also impossible for many partners to monitor alerts around the clock, and many alerts come in outside of normal business hours.

"SonicWall’s managed security services will solve this problem for our MSP partners by offloading the alert monitoring to our 24/7 expert SOC team, ensuring that no alert is missed and critical alerts are dealt with quickly,” he said.

SonicWall is committed to ensuring its MSP partners can be successful and enabling them to offer cutting-edge cybersecurity to its clients as it continues to develop its cybersecurity platform, Crean said.

“We recently acquired Banyan Security and look forward to bringing security service edge (SSE) and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solutions to our partners to help them secure their cloud environments,” he said. “Customers should expect to see a growing number of managed security offerings that include all things managed, from firewalls to cloud security, as the SonicWall platform expands. No single vendor can cover all aspects of cybersecurity alone; the threats are too numerous, too sophisticated and too diverse. Cooperation and collaboration across the industry will be imperative to bolster cybersecurity. To that end, SonicWall is committed to creating a cybersecurity platform that not only allows for tighter integration across its portfolio, but with third-party vendors/partners, too.”