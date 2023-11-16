SonicWall has acquired Solutions Granted, an MSSP, extending its portfolio to include U.S.-based security operations center services (SOCaaS), managed detection and response (MDR), and other managed services.

Solutions Granted delivers cybersecurity solutions to hundreds of MSPs. SonicWall isn’t saying how much it is paying for the company.

Michelle Ragusa-McBain, SonicWall’s vice president of global channels, said this acquisition reinforces SonicWall’s commitment to MSPs, MSSPs and the broader channel community, and “aligns to our strategic vision to build best-of-suite, platform-ready solutions that accelerates future growth for our partners.”

“Solutions Granted has focused their go-to-market (GTM) and sales motions on enabling MSP security practices,” she said. “This is a key route to market and ecosystem in SonicWall’s transformation strategy. As we continue to invest and expand our service provider program, Solutions Granted accelerates our offering with proven managed services including MDR and SOCaaS tailored specifically for our core partner community.”

Solutions Granted’s services are designed to look for the “out of the ordinary,” Ragusa-McBain said.

“For example, if a person travels from one country to another, and uses a credit card, most of the time the credit card company will impose a block on the card until they verify the person is in possession of the card,” she said. “This is done because the card was previously used within the United States but was then used elsewhere. For Solutions Granted services, they can monitor a user and their access. If a user is in Ohio, and Solutions Granted sees the same user log in from somewhere in Switzerland, they will immediately flag the account and contact the MSP of the customer. If contracted to do so, Solutions Granted/SonicWall can remediate the situation directly in real time of the alert. “

From the rise in sophisticated threats to the proliferation of security alerts from disparate sources, and the ongoing talent shortage, MSPs/MSSPs are constantly facing new challenges in their efforts to keep their clients secure, Ragusa-McBain said.

“This acquisition helps partners address the ever-changing needs of providing cybersecurity to their clients,” she said. “The combination of SonicWall and Solutions Granted will offer market-leading flexibility and choice across a platform of managed security solutions that allows MSPs and MSSPs to immediately add SOC-based services without the need to change their existing service offering. [CEO] Michael Crean and the Solutions Granted Team have been the protectors of MSPs with 24/7 security support for a peaceful night's sleep, and I am so delighted to welcome them and their solutions as an extension to our SonicWall family.”

“Solutions Granted’s understanding of the critical nature of MSPs/MSSPs' operations has helped us create an integrated approach for end-to-end managed threat protection that enables customers to navigate the turbulent cybersecurity landscape with confidence and resilience,” Crean said. “Today’s MSPs and MSSPs increasingly need a platform of managed security solutions rather than point solutions. The combination of SonicWall and Solutions Granted delivers services specifically designed for today’s partners – giving them a distinct competitive edge.”