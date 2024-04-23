Aryaka Networks has launched its new Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) to help organizations transition from legacy network security solutions to its Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Service.

Following its Unified SASE Service launch on March 11, Aryaka said it’s experiencing increasing demand as IT leaders grapple with securing networks in a landscape dominated by hybrid work models, AI and cloud applications, and ever-evolving security threats.

To meet the influx of demand and create a frictionless experience for network security professionals looking to upgrade to Unified SASE as a Service, Aryaka is offering no-fee implementation services and Aryaka security services to organizations replacing competitive solutions.

SASE Service Program to Provide More Opportunities For Aryaka Partners

Craig Patterson, Aryaka's senior vice president of global channels, said as a channel-led company, “we closely listen to our partners.”

Aryaka's Craig Patterson

“Coming out of CP Expo in mid-March when we announced Unified SASE as a Service, we heard that our partners have been waiting for alternatives to help organizations transform secure network access with a more agile, flexible and truly unified solution,” he said. “The MAP program allows our partners to even better position Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service as such.”

Aryaka's Unified SASE Service prioritizes both performance and comprehensive security. This is achieved through its OnePass architecture with a distributed data plane.

“Unified SASE as a Service will allow Aryaka partners to quote more opportunities where security is a requirement, and help to address pent-up demand for simplified converged network and security,” Patterson said. “We’ve already seen significant interest and traction, and have closed one deal after a few weeks, with several more in the pipeline. We’re very pleased with the reception of our offering and expect MAP will drive more demand and revenue opportunities for our partners.”

The Unified SASE Service and MAP will give partners a competitive advantage in easing sales for new customers, he said.

“One provider for network and security has advantages including reduced risk and ease of doing business,” Patterson said. “Plus, MAP eases financial and implementation concerns to accelerate deals.”