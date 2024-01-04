Mimecast has acquired Elevate Security, which gives it new human risk management capabilities.

The Elevate Security acquisition strengthens Mimecast’s offerings by providing proactive insights and deeper visibility into human behaviors and risk, helping customers better protect the digital workplace, the company said. Mimecast isn’t saying how much it's paying for Elevate.

The Elevate Security platform ingests human behavior and context data from a range of sources. It then flags high-risk people using a risk scoring algorithm. Combined with tools such as Mimecast’s Security Awareness Training, these capabilities can help drive targeted intervention and training that reduce overall risk and exposure for companies.

Offering Better Customer Support with Elevate Security

David Raissipour, Mimecast’s chief technology and product officer, said his company’s primary goal is to protect the more than 42,000 customers that rely on its solutions and partners to keep their data and employees safe.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our partnerships to meet the unique needs of each individual customer, this acquisition will bring new human risk management capabilities into the fold that allow us to better support current customers, as well as approach prospects,” he said. “In 2024, a one-size-fits-all approach to cybersecurity will set organizations up for failure. Businesses need options that allow them to take a layered approach, creating a personalized cyber defense that aligns with their unique needs. Leveraging Elevate’s human risk capabilities will not only improve Mimecast’s current offerings, but it will also enable us to provide a more effective, risk-centric suite of cybersecurity products which appeal to a broader set of customers and partners.”

This acquisition will allow Mimecast and its partners to meet customers’ heightened cybersecurity needs, especially as it relates to managing human risk, Raissipour said.

“In today’s cybersecurity market, human risk remains one of the biggest obstacles to delivering effective products,” he said. “In fact, Mimecast research shows that over 95% of data breaches are due to human error. Moving into 2024, human risk factors will grow even larger as artificial intelligence (AI) helps hackers more seamlessly exploit businesses, people and data. The stakes are high for businesses to better understand and mitigate human risk, and Elevate Security’s platform will allow Mimecast and its partners to bring these unique capabilities to customers and prospects.”

Mimecast will integrate Elevate Security’s capabilities into its suite of cybersecurity products, starting with its Security Awareness Training, to provide customers with a comprehensive view of user risk, Raissipour said.

“As Mimecast continues the phased integration of Elevate’s data platform, partners will see a rapid acceleration of capabilities in integrating data from a wide variety of sources,” he said. “Ultimately, this will help customers make more informed decisions about their security posture.”

Working with Elevate Security Partners

Mimecast will continue to work with all the partners in place, as well as look to expand partnerships, Raissipour said.

“Elevate was already a member of the Mimecast Technology Alliance Program, demonstrating the value of our open-mesh architecture, and we believe that the future of cybersecurity is rooted in the strong alliances both Elevate and Mimecast have built to date,” he said. “Over the next few months, we will provide additional updates after meeting with the Elevate ecosystem.”

Mimecast will continue to maintain and support Elevate Security's existing customer base, it said. The integration process has begun and customers can expect to start seeing some of the new technology integrated into Mimecast products in upcoming quarters.

“Elevate Security prides itself on being one of the first human risk platforms to help organizations identify high-risk people, and automate responses and safeguards, and we have long admired Mimecast’s commitment to changing user behavior to enhance protection,” said Robert Fly, Elevate Security’s CEO and co-founder. “We have no doubt that our combined strengths will help break new ground that changes the security conversation.”