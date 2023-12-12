Sponsored By

From Broadcom-VMware to Cisco-Splunk and all of the deals involving TSDs, we've got them in this countdown of the year's biggest mergers and acquisitions.

Craig Galbraith

December 19, 2023

12 Slides
Biggest channel-impacting M&A of 2023

The pace of M&A never seems to slow in technology, and more specifically, the indirect sales channel.

Some of the biggest deals in tech in 2023 had huge ramifications on the channel. Take, for instance, the pending $28 billion acquisition of Splunk by Cisco, which will give the latter the former's security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, opening up a big opportunity for a gigantic number of partners.

Some deals have even more immediate implications. There was the mega acquisition of TBI by AppDirect, putting another dent in the number of traditional technology services distributors still doing business.

Some agents (technology advisors) were even more directly affected as they sold their businesses to the likes of Upstack and Bluewave Technology Group.

Managed service providers felt the wheelings and dealings as well, with Kaseya buying software that will make their presentations more relatable to customers.

Channel Futures took a long, hard look at the M&A landscape and came up with this countdown ranking the biggest channel-impacting M&A of the year. See our slideshow above for the deals that shook the channel as well as a few that might have slipped past you.

