Latest M&A: IBM, Zscaler, EarthLink, More

IBM investments in cloud servers, expansions of cybersecurity tools and the purchase of cloud detection and response providers are at the core of just a few of the latest mergers and acquisitions impacting the channel.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 20, 2024

12 Slides
latest acquisitions impacting the channel

The latest M&A with implications for the channel range from IBM's multibillion dollar acquisition of a cloud provider to various cybersecurity companies being acquired to expand protection for customers.

It also includes acquisitions to strengthen data protection, including Veeam acquiring Coveware's dedicated ransomware and first response capabilities.

KnowBe4 also announced that it was acquiring a company that would provide it adaptive and integrated cloud email security for its users.

Cloud-based MSP Wiz also wrapped its purchase of a cloud detection and response provider.

See our slideshow above for the latest M&A impacting the channel and its variety of partner types.

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
