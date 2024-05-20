The latest M&A with implications for the channel range from IBM's multibillion dollar acquisition of a cloud provider to various cybersecurity companies being acquired to expand protection for customers.

It also includes acquisitions to strengthen data protection, including Veeam acquiring Coveware's dedicated ransomware and first response capabilities.

KnowBe4 also announced that it was acquiring a company that would provide it adaptive and integrated cloud email security for its users.

Cloud-based MSP Wiz also wrapped its purchase of a cloud detection and response provider.

See our slideshow above for the latest M&A impacting the channel and its variety of partner types.