Latest M&A: IBM, Zscaler, EarthLink, More
IBM investments in cloud servers, expansions of cybersecurity tools and the purchase of cloud detection and response providers are at the core of just a few of the latest mergers and acquisitions impacting the channel.
May 20, 2024
The latest M&A with implications for the channel range from IBM's multibillion dollar acquisition of a cloud provider to various cybersecurity companies being acquired to expand protection for customers.
It also includes acquisitions to strengthen data protection, including Veeam acquiring Coveware's dedicated ransomware and first response capabilities.
KnowBe4 also announced that it was acquiring a company that would provide it adaptive and integrated cloud email security for its users.
Cloud-based MSP Wiz also wrapped its purchase of a cloud detection and response provider.
See our slideshow above for the latest M&A impacting the channel and its variety of partner types.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Dell AI Factory Opens for BusinessMay 20, 2024|5 Slides
The Gately Report: Sectigo Partners Benefit from Google Chrome Policy ChangeMay 20, 2024|11 Slides
7 Channel People of the Week at AWS, Dell, TelarusMay 17, 2024|7 Slides
New AWS CEO Garman Needs to ‘Catch Up on the AI Side,’ ‘Get Better With … Enterprise’May 16, 2024|7 Slides