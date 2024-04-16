Commvault is bolstering its data protection capabilities with the acquisition of cloud cyber resilience company Appranix.

Commvault contends that the average downtime after a ransomware attack is 24 days. The company said it helps customers reduce downtime by recovering data rapidly via automation and next-generation cleanroom offerings. But fast data recovery is only part of the equation.

A lot factors into rebuilding critical cloud applications, the data those applications rely on, and the cloud infrastructure underneath it all. These include networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing and security group access. Appranix automates these and can reduce the time it takes to rebuild from days or weeks to, in some cases, hours or minutes.

“We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO, Commvault. “We are delighted to welcome Appranix to the Commvault family.”

Commvault's Sanjay Mirchandani

“Joining the Commvault family is a thrilling and natural next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market,” said Boston-based Appranix founder and CEO Govind Rangasamy. “We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, unmatched resilience capabilities for businesses globally.”

In a blog, Mirchandani described the acquisition as “a game-changer for our customers and their pursuit of cyber resilience.”

Building Cyber Resilience

“Complete cyber resilience is an aspirational goal for most enterprise customers,” said Archana Venkatraman, research director, cloud ops and cloud data management at research firm IDC. “This acquisition makes cyber resilience-at-speed a reality by extending automated rebuild capabilities to distributed and dynamic cloud applications.”

Building cyber resilience plays a significant role in Commvault’s operational strategy. Last November, Commvault merged with cyber venture Metallic after three years of operating as two separate entities to form a new platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI.

Commvault Cloud unifies all of the company’s SaaS and software offerings on one platform, where visibility and control can be managed holistically via a single pane of glass. The platform, said Commvault, is built for cyber resilience, enabling users to predict threats faster, ensure clean recoveries and accelerate threat response times.

'Chaos' of Rival Acquisition

The Appranix team will join Commvault. Expect the integration of Appranix’s technology with Commvault’s portfolio to be complete by summer. In the meantime, customers can still get Appranix via the AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

Commvault rival Cohesity announced in February it would acquire Veritas’ data protection business in a deal that values the combined company at $7 billion. Commvault’s chief customer officer, Sarv Saravanan, said the deal “could create complete chaos for customers.”