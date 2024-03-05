KB4-Con 2024: AI Takes Center Stage

KNOWBE4 KB4-CON — KnowBe4’s KB4-Con 2024 this week focuses heavily on artificial intelligence (A) and defending against cybercriminals who are improving their social engineering attacks with AI.

KB4-Con is happening in Orlando, Florida. More than 1,600 partners and customers are attending. KnowBe4 provides the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

Kirsten Esposito, KnowBe4’s vice president of global channel sales, said KB4-Con is all about securing the future, both AI and the human layer.

KnowBe4's Kirsten Esposito

“When we look at generative AI, it's really empowering even the most novice cybercriminals right now to dramatically improve the quality of their social engineering attacks,” she said. “When we used to look at language proficiency being a barrier for this, it no longer is. All of this AI is really helping to make these attacks more and more sophisticated. So that's going to be a huge message. And when it comes to partnering and the partner sessions, and how we're going to be engaging with our partners, we're really talking about how we can expand on this conversation to engage our joint customers on the need for building a strong security culture and how it's going to mitigate this risk. So that's going to be a common theme.”

KnowBe4 Highlights AI Platform at KB4-Con 2024

KnowBe4 is highlighting its AI Defense Agents (AIDA), its AI platform that enables long-term culture change and human risk reduction, Esposito said.

“With our partners, they're continuing to see it, they're continuing to hear it from their customers, our joint customers, around these risks and what we need to be doing to mitigate it,” she said. “And at the end of the day, a lot of it is around the human layer. So the more we can have that conversation and have that conversation with the C-level folks at our joint customers, it's going to help us overall to be able to bring down that risk.”

