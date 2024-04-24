KnowBe4 is gaining cloud email security in the acquisition.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

April 24, 2024

KnowBe4 buys integration partner Egress
KnowBe4 is acquiring integration partner Egress, a provider of adaptive and integrated cloud email security, to launch an AI-driven cybersecurity platform for managing human risk.

Egress’ Intelligent Email Security suite provides a set of scaled, AI-enabled security tools with adaptive learning capabilities to help prevent, protect and defend organizations against sophisticated email cybersecurity threats.

By acquiring Egress, KnowBe4 plans to deliver a single platform that aggregates threat intelligence, offering AI-based email security and training that is automatically tailored relative to risk.

KnowBe4 didn’t say how much it's paying for Egress.

Tony Jennings, KnowBe4’s executive vice president of international and global channel sales, said this acquisition expands KnowBe4's product suite to incorporate cloud email security, which will enhance KnowBe4's competitive offerings, ultimately allowing its partners to capture a larger share of their customers' commitment.

“This allows partners to expand their offerings and include a more robust offering for human risk management,” he said. “Minimally it offers them an expansion of their portfolio offerings and equips the partners to engage with new buyers and AI-focused security.”

Egress a Proven Integration Partner

Both KnowBe4 and Egress have been integration partners for well over a year and the two products work seamlessly together, Jennings said.

“Both companies have a commitment to innovation, and together we are creating the most advanced and largest AI-driven platform to manage human risk,” he said.

The acquisition gives Egress partners access to the KnowBe4 platform, which expands their product suites and is an already proven integration, so they can move forward with confidence, Jennings said.

“KnowBe4 and Egress have a shared vision of delivering tailored and relevant security to each employee,” said Tony Pepper, Egress’ CEO. “One of the biggest challenges organizations face is accurately identifying who the next source of compromise is – and why. By combining

intelligence and analytics from integrated applications, companies can gain valuable insights across their entire cyber ecosystem, allowing them to focus on the risks that matter most.”

KnowBe4 recently announced its AI-native platform, Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents (AIDA), which incorporates advanced AI agents to power efficacy and speed.

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

