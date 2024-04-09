The latest acquisition sees Evergreen looking to conquer MSP markets beyond the U.S.

April 9, 2024

Evergreen makes MSP acquisition in UK
Evergreen has notched another acquisition in U.K. managed service provider (MSP) Digital Origin.

With more than 80 managed services acquisitions under its belt, Evergreen has a growing portfolio of MSPs in the U.S. It is now looking further afield to the U.K. Digital Origin is Evergreen’s second U.K. purchase following the acquisition of The Final Step in September 2023.

Founded in August 2018, Digital Origin offers a connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) business model. It delivers wholesale IT, MSP, and cybersecurity solutions for three sectors — IT connectivity, telephony and mobile solutions.

Evergreen said the partnership “will catalyse shared benefits and mutual support for Evergreen and Digital Origin.”

The company said its dedication to holding companies indefinitely while preserving legacy and talent “provides Digital Origin with the tools to sustain and grow its success.”

Asked about Evergreen’s end goals, Sydney Hockett, VP of M&A at Evergreen, said the firm wanted to be “the permanent home for the best businesses and leaders.”

“Our unique decentralised operating model allows us to grow rapidly while retaining what makes a business great: employees and culture. We invest in growth while preserving legacy. Evergreen does not sell businesses,” she stressed. “We hold them forever; therefore, the ‘end goal’ is endless.”

In this case, Hockett said Digital Origin’s “commitment to technological innovation, outstanding customer service and world-class team fits well with Evergreen’s strategic vision and values and will be an integral part of our continued U.K. expansion.”

MSP Acquisition Activity to Continue in 2024

M&A activity in the MSP channel will grow 50% in 2024, returning to 60% of 2021 levels, according to Jay McBain, chief analyst of channels, partnerships and ecosystems at Canalys, an Informa company.

“This deal represents the next pivot point in an increasingly exciting journey that Digital Origin started back in 2018," said Digital Origin CEO James Evans. "We now have the rocket fuel required to take us and our clients forward as we traverse the digital Agora and next leg of our evolution. We couldn’t be more excited.”

It’s not just the U.K. where Evergreen is hoping to grow its presence. Last month the company entered the Australian market with the acquisition of Canberra-based MSP Centrered. In January, the company announced the acquisition of Lancom Technology, an MSP in Auckland, New Zealand.

