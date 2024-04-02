EarthLink is buying BroadAspect's fiber-optic and wireless network assets.

EarthLink, the Atlanta-based internet service provider, isn't saying how much it's paying in the deal.

Executives at EarthLink said their purchase of Virginia-based BroadAspect's network shores up their strength on the East Coast. Dallas-based private equity company Trive Capital backs EarthLink and has helped it make three other acquisitions over the last year.

That includes One Ring Networks, Telegia and QX.net. EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad characterized each of these targets as fixed wireless providers in some shape or form.

Windstream in 2019 sold off EarthLink's consumer internet division to Trive, and the private-equity company kept the EarthLink branding. Upon acquiring One Ring Networks last summer, EarthLink announced that it was spinning up a business unit again.

EarthLink's Glenn Goad

"Together with One Ring Networks, Telegia, and QX.net, our broad network allows us to deliver high-speed internet across the nation, providing businesses with our dedicated internet services," EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad said.

BroadAspect Narrows Focus

Meantime, BroadAspect will focus on its managed IT and cybersecurity services. The company partners with VMware, Dell, Fortinet and Veeam and defines itself as a "cloud and network services provider." Its BroadAspect Cloud Reseller Program relies on the VMware cloud platform.

"We see a partner in EarthLink, one with a reputation for successful mergers in the business connectivity space and a high standard for customer service," BroadAspect founder and CEO Chris Chamberlain said. "EarthLink's nationwide reach, engineering and support will bring our customers' experiences to the next level as they continue to develop their business partnerships."