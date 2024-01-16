Microsoft made its Copilot offering generally available in Nov. 2023. Now, it says, it has a premium version of the generative artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled tool, which it has dubbed Copilot Pro.

The collaboration giant is branding it as "a new premium subscription for individuals that provides a higher tier of service for AI capabilities," and says it brings Microsoft Copilot AI capabilities to Microsoft 365 personal and family subscribers.

According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's CMO and executive vice president of consumer products, the fresh offering is jam-packed with new capabilities like "the ability to create Copilot GPTs," he wrote.

Microsoft further said that it made the Microsoft Copilot app for iOS and Android devices generally available, and opened up the tool to more commercial applications. That now includes small- and medium-size businesses.

While the tool has only graced the industry for a short period, it has penetrated deep into the market with an already sizable user base.

Microsoft's Yusuf Medhi

"We have reached another milestone in this mission with more than 5 billion chats and more than 5 billion images to date," said Mehdi.

Vendors Getting In on Microsoft Copilot Action

TD Synnex says it recently surpassed a Copilot milestone as well. It now boasts "more than 2,000 partners engaged in its enablement journey for Microsoft Copilot. In addition, more than 500 individuals have received certification in the TD Synnex program," the distribution giant said.

Back in October, Microsoft Teams MVP Mark Vale told us that the latest version of Microsoft Teams would have a notable impact on partners. Vale, a longtime unified communications industry veteran, heads up product efforts at Callroute.

At the time, Vale believed that customers and partners would benefit from features such as call summaries that would extract "key" information from conversations, data such as target dates, and things like verbal agreements made during business interactions.

Even Steve Forcum, who serves as director of program management at SIPPIO, told Channel Futures that Microsoft's Copilot would benefit channel partners thanks to things like the $30 fee it costs per user per month — spelling out the potential for recurring revenue and ongoing management opportunities.

Early Results from Microsoft Copilot Are Promising

Giacom’s head of product, Carl Oliver, is bullish on the early results of Microsoft Copilot.

Giacom's Carl Oliver

"Early results from businesses using Copilot's beta version, highlight its capabilities, show that 70% of users said Copilot had made them more productive, with 68% saying it had improved the quality of their work," Oliver told Channel Futures.

He said this showcases the purposes of the tool, adding that Copilot enables businesses and users to do the work they currently do, but better – working smarter to boost productivity and make time-consuming tasks faster and simpler.

To sweeten the deal, Oliver said Microsoft Copilot has no minimum license requirement for businesses, "making it one of the most accessible and powerful AI-driven tools on the market."

More Use Cases = More Partner Revenue

As partners and their customers navigate the ins and outs of Microsoft Copilot, the recently released templates feature can help retailers build personalized shopping experiences and support store operations.

Furthermore, generative AI solutions might assist brands in injecting "personalization and creativity into marketing campaigns and retail media ad campaigns to capture customer interest and drive revenue opportunities," Microsoft wrote.